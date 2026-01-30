Why Madras High Court reminded India would still be under yoke of British colonial power if not for martyrs

Martyrs Day 2026 News: Madras High Court made the observation on a plea by the president of the association of freedom fighters and their legal representatives.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 04:25 PM IST
Madras High Court Martyrs DayMadras High Court disposed of the plea seeking directions to the District Collector of Tiruvannamalai to conduct meetings with freedom fighters.
Make us preferred source on Google

Martyrs’ Day News: While disposing of a plea seeking directions to the Tiruvannamalai district collector to conduct meetings with freedom fighters, the Madras High Court recently observed that India would have been still under the yoke of British Colonial power if not for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan made the observation on a plea filed by the president of the association of freedom fighters and their legal representatives in the district of Tiruvannamalai.

Justice V. Lakshminarayanan Freedom Fighters. Justice V. Lakshminarayanan made the observation on a plea filed by the President of the Association of Freedom Fighters.

He claimed that the district collector was not holding the meeting as required to do in terms of the directions issued by the government. The purpose of the meeting is to address the grievances that might be expressed by the freedom fighters and their descendants.

When the case came up for admission, the special government pleader took notice and sought time to get instructions from the district collector.

When the case was taken up for final hearing, the counsel for the state produced the instructions given by the district collector which showed his willingness to conduct meetings with the freedom fighters.

“A perusal of the same shows that the District Collector has expressed his willingness to conduct meetings with the freedom fighters. The said undertaking by the District Collector is recorded,” the court said.

It further added that the district collector must endeavour to hold meetings regularly in order to address the grievance of the freedom fighters in accordance with the letter issued by the government in 2001.

Story continues below this ad

Before parting, the court remarked, “We should not forget if not for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, India might still be under the yoke of British Colonial power.”

Martyr’s Day

Martyr’s day is held on January 30 every year to honour the sacrifices made by the individuals who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. This day assumes more significance since it pays tribute to the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s non-violent freedom struggle.

While the day is often co-related with the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, it also serves as a remembrance of the many unsung heroes who contributed to India’s freedom.

Supreme Court observes 2-minute silence

The Supreme Court Friday observed a two minute silence at 11 am in memory of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom. The observance is part of the practice followed every year.

Story continues below this ad

To observe Martyrs’ Day, the apex court issued a circular on January 27 which stated, “Silence is to be observed at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 30th January, 2026 and would last for two minutes. To indicate the commencement of two minutes’ silence, siren will be sounded from 10.59 hours till 11.00 hours. At the appointed time i.e. 11.00 A.M. all the members of the staff present in the Registry will stand up wherever they may be and will observe two minutes silence. After the two minutes’ silence is over “ all clear siren” will again be sounded from 11.02 hours till 11.03 hours.”

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare arrived at NCP office in Mumbai.
NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Advertisement
Must Read
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement