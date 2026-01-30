Why Madras High Court reminded India would still be under yoke of British colonial power if not for martyrs

Martyrs’ Day News: While disposing of a plea seeking directions to the Tiruvannamalai district collector to conduct meetings with freedom fighters, the Madras High Court recently observed that India would have been still under the yoke of British Colonial power if not for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan made the observation on a plea filed by the president of the association of freedom fighters and their legal representatives in the district of Tiruvannamalai.
He claimed that the district collector was not holding the meeting as required to do in terms of the directions issued by the government. The purpose of the meeting is to address the grievances that might be expressed by the freedom fighters and their descendants.
When the case came up for admission, the special government pleader took notice and sought time to get instructions from the district collector.
When the case was taken up for final hearing, the counsel for the state produced the instructions given by the district collector which showed his willingness to conduct meetings with the freedom fighters.
“A perusal of the same shows that the District Collector has expressed his willingness to conduct meetings with the freedom fighters. The said undertaking by the District Collector is recorded,” the court said.
It further added that the district collector must endeavour to hold meetings regularly in order to address the grievance of the freedom fighters in accordance with the letter issued by the government in 2001.
Before parting, the court remarked, “We should not forget if not for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, India might still be under the yoke of British Colonial power.”
Martyr’s Day
Martyr’s day is held on January 30 every year to honour the sacrifices made by the individuals who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. This day assumes more significance since it pays tribute to the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s non-violent freedom struggle.
While the day is often co-related with the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, it also serves as a remembrance of the many unsung heroes who contributed to India’s freedom.
Supreme Court observes 2-minute silence
The Supreme Court Friday observed a two minute silence at 11 am in memory of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom. The observance is part of the practice followed every year.
To observe Martyrs’ Day, the apex court issued a circular on January 27 which stated, “Silence is to be observed at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 30th January, 2026 and would last for two minutes. To indicate the commencement of two minutes’ silence, siren will be sounded from 10.59 hours till 11.00 hours. At the appointed time i.e. 11.00 A.M. all the members of the staff present in the Registry will stand up wherever they may be and will observe two minutes silence. After the two minutes’ silence is over “ all clear siren” will again be sounded from 11.02 hours till 11.03 hours.”
