Why Madras High Court reminded India would still be under yoke of British colonial power if not for martyrs

Martyrs’ Day News: While disposing of a plea seeking directions to the Tiruvannamalai district collector to conduct meetings with freedom fighters, the Madras High Court recently observed that India would have been still under the yoke of British Colonial power if not for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan made the observation on a plea filed by the president of the association of freedom fighters and their legal representatives in the district of Tiruvannamalai.

He claimed that the district collector was not holding the meeting as required to do in terms of the directions issued by the government. The purpose of the meeting is to address the grievances that might be expressed by the freedom fighters and their descendants.