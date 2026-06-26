Why this Kerala twin lost legal battle for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya

The petitioner stated that only one of the twins was granted admission. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court has refused to direct Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to admit a six-year-old girl to Class I merely because her twin sister had secured admission, observing that the earlier concession treating twin girl children as a single admission was only a privilege and did not create any right.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas dismissed a plea filed by the father of the twins, who had challenged the discontinuation of the special admission benefit for twin girl children as arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the constitution.

“As it is evident that such a concession was in existence only till 2022-23 and the said concession had been withdrawn more than three years prior to the admission sought for by the second petitioner, the challenge against its discontinuation has no merits. What was in existence was only a privilege given to twin girl children and not a right. Privileges conferred can be withdrawn at any time,” the order dated June 24 read.