Unwarranted intrusion: Why Kerala High Court rejected husband’s plea for DNA test to determine paternity

The Kerala High Court recently declined a husband’s plea seeking a DNA test to determine the paternity of a child born during wedlock, reiterating that such tests cannot be ordered routinely and that the law strongly presumes the legitimacy of children born within a valid marriage.

Justice K Babu dismissed the plea challenging an order of the family court, Pathanamthitta, which had rejected the husband’s application for a DNA test in maintenance proceedings initiated under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The language of the relevant statutory provisions leans strongly in favour of the legitimacy of a child born during the subsistence of a valid marriage. “Embedded in the presumption” is the legal recognition that the husband is deemed to be the father of the child born to his wife,” the order dated March 24 read.