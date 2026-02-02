Why Kerala High Court refused to stop state public service commission from filling vacancy ‘lost’ decades ago

The Kerala High Court was hearing a plea of a candidate against the tribunal order. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court recently said that the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is legally mandated to compensate historical reservation losses, even if a suitable candidate from the currently assigned community is available in the ranked list.

A division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S has dismissed a plea of a candidate challenging an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) that upheld the Kerala Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) decision to convert a reservation turn to compensate a community for a vacancy lost decades prior.

The tribunal dismissed the plea filed by the Thiyya community candidate who sought to set aside the appointment chart for the post of Medical Officer (Marma).