Why Kerala High Court refused to stop state public service commission from filling vacancy ‘lost’ decades ago

While upholding the tribinal decision, the Kerala High Court said that the Kerala Public Service Commission actions were in accordance with the established rotation and compensation rules.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 06:40 PM IST
The Kerala High Court was hearing a plea of a candidate against the tribunal order.The Kerala High Court was hearing a plea of a candidate against the tribunal order. (Image generated using AI)
The Kerala High Court recently said that the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is legally mandated to compensate historical reservation losses, even if a suitable candidate from the currently assigned community is available in the ranked list.

A division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S has dismissed a plea of a candidate challenging an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) that upheld the Kerala Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) decision to convert a reservation turn to compensate a community for a vacancy lost decades prior.

The tribunal dismissed the plea filed by the Thiyya community candidate who sought to set aside the appointment chart for the post of Medical Officer (Marma).

The petitioner had challenged the conversion that originally reserved for the Ezhava/Billava/Thiyya (E/B/T) community, to the Latin Catholic/Anglo Indian (LC/AI) community.

“The supervisory jurisdiction cannot be exercised to correct all errors of the order or judgment of a lower court or tribunal, acting within the limits of its jurisdiction,” the court observed on January 31.

Findings

  • The correctional jurisdiction under Article 227 can be exercised only in a case where the order or judgment of a lower court or tribunal has been passed in grave dereliction of duty or in flagrant abuse of fundamental principles of law or justice.
  • No interference under Article 227 is called for, unless the high court finds that the trial court or tribunal has committed manifest error, or the reasoning is palpably perverse or patently unreasonable, or where there has been gross and manifest failure of justice, or the basic principles of natural justice have been flouted.
  • There is no illegality or arbitrariness in these actions on the part of the KPSC.
  • If the contention of the petitioner is accepted, it will be the continuation of the pre-amended system of passing over.
  • The stand of the respondents is that the KPSC was not converting any reservation to another, as averred by the petitioner.
  • It was actually restoring the lost turn to the original community, which was passed over previously in the year 1995.
  • Kerala state and subordinate service rules clearly entrusts the KPSC to compensate all pending, uncompensated turns of vacancies which were passed over, due to non-availability of a particular reserved community as on February 2, 2006.
Background

  • The petitioner, a candidate in the ranked list for the post of Medical Officer (Marma), challenged the KPSC’s conversion that was originally reserved for the E/B/T community to the LC/AI community.
  • The petitioner belongs to the Thiyya community.
  • According to the petitioner, turn 28 in the reservation roster as per annexure of the Kerala state and subordinate service rules (KS and SSR), part II, belongs to the Ezhava/Billava/Thiyya communities and thus, based on the ranked list, she is entitled to be appointed to that turn.
  • The petitioner alleged that the KPSC arbitrarily converted that turn to the Latin Catholic/Anglo Indian community, stating that it is used to compensate the LC/AI community for an E/B/T candidate appointed in 1995 to a turn reserved for LC/AI candidates as per the pre-amended rule 15 of the KS and SSR.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India's premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions.

 

