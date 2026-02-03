Why Kerala consumer forum ordered Byju’s to refund Rs 8.5 lakh and pay Rs 1 lakh compensation

In a case arising from the cancellation of an online coaching course and a subsequent alleged bank fraud during the refund process, the district consumer disputes redressal commission, Thiruvananthapuram, recently directed edtech company Byju’s to refund Rs 8.5 lakh and pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

A bench comprising president P V Jayarajan and members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R passed the order in a complaint filed by a teacher on behalf of her son.

“As the mental agony and financial loss to the complainant was caused due to the deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party, we find that the opposite party is liable to compensate the loss sustained by the complainant,” the consumer forum said while allowing the complaint.