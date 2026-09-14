Why Karnataka High Court directed Federal Bank to refund Rs 3.25 lakh to woman

The Karnataka High Court last week directed the Federal Bank to reverse credit Rs 3.25 lakh to a woman’s bank account, concluding a seven-month legal fight by a housewife to recover the amount erroneously transferred to the bank account of a firm whose owner is untraceable.

Partly allowing the petition filed by one Nujaiba Jaleel, Justice C M Poonacha stated, “The respondent bank is directed to re-transfer the sum of Rs 3,25,000, which has been transferred by the petitioner… on 17.12.25. The transfer shall be made forthwith, in any event, not later than three days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.”