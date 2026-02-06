Why Jharkhand High Court refused divorce to man claiming wife needed ‘satsang permission’ for conjugal relations

The Jharkhand High Court recently dismissed a husband’s appeal against a family court’s refusal to grant divorce, observing that his allegation of cruelty based on claims that his wife denied conjugal relations citing her association with a Satsang and the need for prior permission was not made out.

A bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai upheld the family court’s order rejecting the husband’s plea for dissolution of marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The court also noted that adherence of the wife to a specific guru or religious philosophy within the fold of Hinduism does not automatically qualify the husband for dissolution of marriage.