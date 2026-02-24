Why Jharkhand High Court quashed FIR against woman accused of insulting Lord Jesus on social media

The Jharkhand High Court was hearing a plea of a woman seeking relief in a case related to hurting religious sentiments. (Image generated using AI)

Ruling out that there is no deliberate and intentional attempt to outrage the religious feelings of a class of citizens, the Jharkhand High Court has quashed an FIR and criminal proceedings against a woman accused of insulting Lord Jesus on social media.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary was dealing with a plea of the woman seeking quash of FIR and criminal proceedings against her in a case related to public nuisance, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings, and murder.

“There is no allegation against the petitioner that she did anything deliberately, maliciously, and intentionally to outrage the religious feelings of a class of citizens,” the court said on February 20.