‘Slap upon face of judiciary’: Why high court invoked Mahatma Gandhi while finding UP official guilty of contempt

The court referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s celebrated dictum, which states that “no one can insult you without your permission”, while delivering the judgment. (File photo)

Invoking the line “No one can insult you without your permission” from Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘My Experiments with Truth’, the Allahabad High Court has said that the “majesty” of the law diminishes only when the court permits its orders to go unheeded, while holding an education official guilty of contempt for allegedly ignoring a teacher’s salary order for nearly four years.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra was hearing a contempt application filed by one Radhey Shyam Yadav against officials of the education department over alleged non-compliance of an interim order directing payment of salary during the pendency of a writ petition.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra said an order passed by a constitutional court, so long as it remains operative and unvacated, carries binding force. Justice Kshitij Shailendra said an order passed by a constitutional court, so long as it remains operative and unvacated, carries binding force.

“The majesty of the law stands diminished only when the Court permits its own command to be rendered ineffectual with impunity. In that sense, the continued non-enforcement of a subsisting judicial order amounts to a tacit permission for its violation, thereby attracting the very principle enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi-that insult survives not merely by the act of the wrongdoer, but by the acquiescence of the authority which tolerates it,” the court said on May 19.