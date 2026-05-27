Typist working with Haryana judge quits after 13 years, still gets pension relief from court: Here’s why

Owing to certain compelling family circumstances, the typist had resigned by an application dated October 1, 2012, which was accepted by a judge two days later. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently directed the authorities to grant proportionate pension and other retirement benefits to a typist who resigned in 2012 after rendering 13 years of service, holding that a resignation tendered due to compelling family circumstances could not deprive him of pensionary benefits.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari observed that the petitioner, Pankaj Mehta, had an unblemished service record and that no disciplinary proceedings were ever initiated or contemplated against him.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari found that the order rejecting the petitioner’s claim was unsustainable and liable to be set aside. Justice Kuldeep Tiwari found that the order rejecting the petitioner’s claim was unsustainable and liable to be set aside.

“At this juncture, this court is necessitated to reiterate, even at the cost of repetition, that the petitioner had rendered service for 13 years before putting papers, owing to the pressing family conditions, and no disciplinary proceedings were ever initiated or even contemplated against him. Considering the length of service the petitioner had rendered, this court is persuaded to adopt a pragmatic approach, rather than a hyper-technical approach, to deal with the claim of the petitioner,” the May 25 order read.