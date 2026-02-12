‘Why force a child to face offenders twice?’: Madras High Court upholds joint trial for POCSO accused

The Madras High Court noted that there were three accused who allegedly assaulted the minor, but one of them died during investigation.

Written by: Richa Sahay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Madras High Court POCSO offender joint trialThe Madras High court noted that the two accused were not related to each other and had no common intention to commit the alleged offence. (Image is created using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Madras High Court upheld the conviction and joint trial of two men in a POCSO case, observing that the separate trial would have done nothing but forced a minor girl to face her “offenders” twice in the witness box for explaining the same things.

Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima, hearing the appeal filed by one of the accused persons challenging his conviction, said that the interest of the child is “paramount” and not of the “perpetrators of the crime”.

“There is no explanation as to how separate trials could have made any difference to the outcome of the case, except causing harassment to the victim by compelling her to face her offenders twice in the witness box for explaining the same version,” the Madras High Court observed.

Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima Madras High Court Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima noted that the survivor was sexually assaulted by three accused. (Image is enhanced using AI)

It was also highlighted by the bench that when the courts deal with an issue of “child abuse”, it must apply the laws to protect the best interest of the child and not perpaetrators of the crime since the interest of the child is paramount and the approach must be child-centric.

The high court, in its February 10 order, clarified that the accused was not denied any opportunity for a fair trial merely because the trial court conducted a joint trial.

 

"Interest of Child Paramount, Not Perpetrators": Madras HC's Protection Framework

PARAMOUNT
Child's Interest Over Perpetrators' Rights
Child's Interest (Paramount)
Avoid facing offenders twice
Prevent repeated trauma
Single deposition sufficient
Dignity and protection prioritized
Perpetrators' Rights (Not Paramount)
Separate trial preference rejected
Convenience not considered
Fair trial still ensured
Criminal interest subordinated
Court's Constitutional Framework
📌 Laws must protect best interest of child in abuse cases
📌 Approach must be child-centric, not perpetrator-focused
📌 Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan & R Poornima | Feb 10, 2025
Express InfoGenIE

‘Three accused, same survivor’

The Madras High Court observed the following while upholding the trial court’s joint trial and its outcome:

  • There were three accused in this case. However, during the investigation, the third accused died, and the state filed a final report against the two accused only.
  • Neither of the accused raised any objections to conduct joint trial at the beginning of such trial.
  • There is no defective investigation in the case at hand, and the trial court had rightly framed the charges against both the accused.
  • The survivor is the same in both incidents, but the two accused are not connected to each other.
  • The accused person had committed the offence one after the other.
Also Read | Soul of society judged by how it treats its children: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man in POCSO case
  • Though the accused did not commit the offence in the course of the same transaction, the two accused had committed a similar offence against the same minor child.
  • It cannot be said that the accused had committed distinct offences against the minor child.
  • An order of conviction or acquittal cannot be set aside merely because a joint or separate trial was possible.
  • The court’s interference in any such cases is justified only where a miscarriage of justice can be shown.
  • A joint or separate trial can be conducted in a proceeding when there are convincing reasons.

‘A joint trial unknown to criminal trial’

  • Representing the accused, advocate M Karunanithi argued that the trial court had conducted a joint trial without the request of the accused.
  • Karunanithi further submitted that his client had not committed the same offence.
  • The accused persons committed the alleged occurrence on different dates, time and places.
  • The conduct of such a joint trial is unknown in criminal law.
  • Both the accused cannot be charged for both offences because of the one act.
  • Moreover, the accused persons have been convicted under two different provisions of law.
  • It is not the same transaction, and neither of the accused has any acquaintance with the other.
  • There was neither a common intention nor did they abet each other to commit the offence for them to be tried jointly.
Also Read | What is the difference between civil & criminal cases?
  • There were material contradictions and omissions in the evidence placed on the record by the prosecution witnesses, which cut the very root of their case.
  • The prosecution failed to prove any of the charges against the accused.
  • The statement of the minor was received by the court after one month from the date of registration of the FIR. This is fatal to the case of the prosecution.
  • The testimony of the survivor revealed the name of one more accused.
  • However, the prosecution neither implicated him in this offence nor lodged a complaint against him, which creates serious doubt about the genuineness of the prosecution’s case.

‘Serious, heinous offence’

  • On the contrary, additional public prosecutor T Senthil Kumar argued that both the accused had committed a similar kind of offence against the same minor girl at different times and places.
  • The survivor cannot be repeatedly called upon to depose against each and every accused.
  • The minor child was exploited by all the accused, and the accused committed a very “serious and heinous” offence against her.
  • The accused did not even object at the time of trial when the trial court proceeded against both the accused in the same trial.
  • Since the prosecution witnesses are cogent and trustworthy against each of the accused, a joint trial is very much permitted.

‘A child without father’

The minor’s mother, a sweeper, was living with the grandmother of the child, as the father had left immediately after the child’s birth.

Story continues below this ad

The survivor, studying in sixth standard, was allegedly sexually assaulted by three different accused living in the same village in 2022.

Also Read | ‘Can’t deny chance to be by mother’s side during surgery’: Delhi High Court grants interim bail to man involved in 27 cases

One of the accused died in a road accident, while the other two were jointly tried by the trial court, which awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each, along with other sentences.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Mohammad Deepak
His gym membership plummeted. Now, ‘Mohammad’ Deepak gets help from 15 SC lawyers
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
fasting
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
Microsoft fixes Notepad flaw that could allow attackers hijack your Windows PC
The Notepad flaw could allow attackers to exploit Markdown files to trigger unauthorized actions on Windows systems.
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
fasting
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement