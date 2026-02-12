‘Why force a child to face offenders twice?’: Madras High Court upholds joint trial for POCSO accused

The Madras High Court upheld the conviction and joint trial of two men in a POCSO case, observing that the separate trial would have done nothing but forced a minor girl to face her “offenders” twice in the witness box for explaining the same things.
Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima, hearing the appeal filed by one of the accused persons challenging his conviction, said that the interest of the child is “paramount” and not of the “perpetrators of the crime”.
“There is no explanation as to how separate trials could have made any difference to the outcome of the case, except causing harassment to the victim by compelling her to face her offenders twice in the witness box for explaining the same version,” the Madras High Court observed.
Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima noted that the survivor was sexually assaulted by three accused. (Image is enhanced using AI)
It was also highlighted by the bench that when the courts deal with an issue of “child abuse”, it must apply the laws to protect the best interest of the child and not perpaetrators of the crime since the interest of the child is paramount and the approach must be child-centric.
The high court, in its February 10 order, clarified that the accused was not denied any opportunity for a fair trial merely because the trial court conducted a joint trial.
"Interest of Child Paramount, Not Perpetrators": Madras HC's Protection Framework
Child's Interest Over Perpetrators' Rights
Child's Interest (Paramount)
Avoid facing offenders twice
Prevent repeated trauma
Single deposition sufficient
Dignity and protection prioritized
Perpetrators' Rights (Not Paramount)
Separate trial preference rejected
Convenience not considered
Fair trial still ensured
Criminal interest subordinated
Court's Constitutional Framework
📌 Laws must protect best interest of child in abuse cases
📌 Approach must be child-centric, not perpetrator-focused
📌 Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan & R Poornima | Feb 10, 2025
‘Three accused, same survivor’
The Madras High Court observed the following while upholding the trial court’s joint trial and its outcome:
There were three accused in this case. However, during the investigation, the third accused died, and the state filed a final report against the two accused only.
Neither of the accused raised any objections to conduct joint trial at the beginning of such trial.
There is no defective investigation in the case at hand, and the trial court had rightly framed the charges against both the accused.
The survivor is the same in both incidents, but the two accused are not connected to each other.
The accused person had committed the offence one after the other.
