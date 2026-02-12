‘Why force a child to face offenders twice?’: Madras High Court upholds joint trial for POCSO accused

The Madras High court noted that the two accused were not related to each other and had no common intention to commit the alleged offence. (Image is created using AI)

The Madras High Court upheld the conviction and joint trial of two men in a POCSO case, observing that the separate trial would have done nothing but forced a minor girl to face her “offenders” twice in the witness box for explaining the same things.

Justices G K Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima, hearing the appeal filed by one of the accused persons challenging his conviction, said that the interest of the child is “paramount” and not of the “perpetrators of the crime”.

“There is no explanation as to how separate trials could have made any difference to the outcome of the case, except causing harassment to the victim by compelling her to face her offenders twice in the witness box for explaining the same version,” the Madras High Court observed.