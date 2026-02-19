Why Delhi High Court wants more judges to handle organised crime cases immediately

When there is only one judge appointed to the special court, difficulties in work arrangement would certainly arise when the said judge goes on leave, said the Delhi High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that the functioning of special courts under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999 should not suffer due to the absence of a single presiding judge, the Delhi High Court has said it would be appropriate for additional judges to be appointed or for more officers of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service to be empowered to handle such cases.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha was hearing appeals filed by two accused in MCOCA– Deepa Singh and Anuradha alias Chiku, who had sought default bail on the ground that the extension of investigation in their case had been granted by a link judge and not the designated special judge.