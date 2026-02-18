Why Delhi Court granted bail to retired Navy officer accused of rape on false promise of marriage

A Delhi Court, allowed the bail plea, noting that the investigating officer had neither explained the basic facts of the case to the accused nor what necessitated the arrest. (Image generated using AI)

A Delhi court has granted bail to a retired Navy officer accused of rape on the false promise of marriage, observing that the investigating officer failed to communicate the ‘grounds of arrest‘ as mandated by the Supreme Court.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta of Tis Hazari Court, allowed the bail plea, noting that the investigating officer had neither explained the basic facts of the case to the accused nor what necessitated the arrest.

“If the grounds of arrest given by the IO to the accused/applicant are considered, it will become clear that all these grounds have been considered by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in ‘Prabir (supra)’ as reasons for arrest and not as grounds of arrest. In the grounds of arrest given by the IO, the IO has not explained all the basic facts of the case to the accused/applicant nor she has explained as to what necessitated the arrest of accused/applicant,” the court held.