Why CT scan, MRI machines not mandatory in all district hospitals, HC asks Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to explain why CT scan and MRI machines should not be made essential facilities in every district hospital, particularly in view of the population each hospital caters to. The court also ordered that the next affidavit in the matter be filed by the secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, observing that responsibility could not be fixed on a junior officer.

The directions were issued while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Bhisham Kinger, who appeared in person and highlighted serious deficiencies in the healthcare infrastructure at the district hospital in Malerkotla. The court noted that MRI machines were available in only six districts despite Punjab having 23 districts, and found the government’s explanation on the “clustering” of diagnostic facilities inadequate.

Deputy Advocate General Salil Sabhlok read out an affidavit filed by the Punjab government, which referred to Indian Public Health Standards norms issued in 2021. The State submitted that CT scan and MRI machines were categorised as “desirable” and not mandatory, depending on bed strength and the availability of nearby hospitals within a cluster.

The bench questioned the clustering model and observed that the affidavit did not clearly specify which hospitals and districts were covered under each cluster. It directed the State to place detailed information on record and cautioned that the court required compliance rather than affidavits after affidavits.

During the hearing, the petitioner pointed out that Malerkotla district hospital, with a bed strength of 130, did not have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The court said the absence of an ICU at a district hospital was “not only surprising, but shocking”.

The State claimed in its affidavit that all 15 sanctioned posts of specialist medical officers at the Malerkotla hospital had been filled. However, the petitioner refuted this, stating that at least two specialists in medicine and gynaecology had not joined and that several postings were made through transfers rather than fresh recruitment.

The court sought clarification on whether the sanctioned specialist posts had been filled through fresh appointments or by transfers, reiterating its concern that transfers only shift vacancies from one district to another.

Story continues below this ad

The Punjab government informed the court that fresh recruitment of specialist doctors was pending, with a proposal for appointing around 161 specialists awaiting Cabinet approval before being sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission. It also said that, due to the shortage of specialists, guidelines issued on January 6, 2026, allowed government hospitals to temporarily engage private specialist doctors, though these guidelines were not part of the affidavit on record.

Taking note of the deficiencies highlighted, the court directed the Punjab government to file a fresh affidavit within a week, addressing the concerns raised, including the availability of diagnostic facilities and critical care infrastructure at district hospitals.

The matter will be heard next after two weeks.