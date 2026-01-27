Why CT scan, MRI machines not mandatory in all district hospitals, HC asks Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana HC directed the health secretary to file the next affidavit. It said it was shocking that the Malerkotla hospital did not have an ICU.

PunjabThe bench questioned the clustering model and observed that the affidavit did not clearly specify which hospitals and districts were covered under each cluster.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to explain why CT scan and MRI machines should not be made essential facilities in every district hospital, particularly in view of the population each hospital caters to. The court also ordered that the next affidavit in the matter be filed by the secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, observing that responsibility could not be fixed on a junior officer.

The directions were issued while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Bhisham Kinger, who appeared in person and highlighted serious deficiencies in the healthcare infrastructure at the district hospital in Malerkotla. The court noted that MRI machines were available in only six districts despite Punjab having 23 districts, and found the government’s explanation on the “clustering” of diagnostic facilities inadequate.

Deputy Advocate General Salil Sabhlok read out an affidavit filed by the Punjab government, which referred to Indian Public Health Standards norms issued in 2021. The State submitted that CT scan and MRI machines were categorised as “desirable” and not mandatory, depending on bed strength and the availability of nearby hospitals within a cluster.

The bench questioned the clustering model and observed that the affidavit did not clearly specify which hospitals and districts were covered under each cluster. It directed the State to place detailed information on record and cautioned that the court required compliance rather than affidavits after affidavits.

During the hearing, the petitioner pointed out that Malerkotla district hospital, with a bed strength of 130, did not have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The court said the absence of an ICU at a district hospital was “not only surprising, but shocking”.

The State claimed in its affidavit that all 15 sanctioned posts of specialist medical officers at the Malerkotla hospital had been filled. However, the petitioner refuted this, stating that at least two specialists in medicine and gynaecology had not joined and that several postings were made through transfers rather than fresh recruitment.

The court sought clarification on whether the sanctioned specialist posts had been filled through fresh appointments or by transfers, reiterating its concern that transfers only shift vacancies from one district to another.

The Punjab government informed the court that fresh recruitment of specialist doctors was pending, with a proposal for appointing around 161 specialists awaiting Cabinet approval before being sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission. It also said that, due to the shortage of specialists, guidelines issued on January 6, 2026, allowed government hospitals to temporarily engage private specialist doctors, though these guidelines were not part of the affidavit on record.

Taking note of the deficiencies highlighted, the court directed the Punjab government to file a fresh affidavit within a week, addressing the concerns raised, including the availability of diagnostic facilities and critical care infrastructure at district hospitals.

The matter will be heard next after two weeks.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

