Why court ordered 2 men to pay Rs 4 lakh to Delhi animal welfare NGO Friendicoes as ‘atonement’

The court directed the petitioners to pay Rs 2 lakh each to Friendicoes SECA and place on record proof of payment of costs within one week. (AI Generated Image)

In a move to support animal welfare, the Delhi High Court has asked two men to donate Rs 4 lakh to Friendicoes SECA (Society for the Eradication of Cruelty to Animals) as “atonement” for violating travel restrictions imposed in connection with a case.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambani was hearing the plea filed by the two accused regarding the travel restrictions imposed by the trial court. The judge noted that the “petitioners did travel abroad on multiple occasions without seeking permission” from the magistrate.

One of the ways for the men to make amends, the court felt, was to monetarily donate to animals at Frendicoes. “..by way of atonement for the infraction of the orders by the accused, as noted above, this court directs the accused to pay costs of Rs 2,00,000 each to Friendicoes SECA, No.271 & 273, Defence Colony Flyover Market, Jungpura, New Delhi, within 2 weeks,” the May 29 order added.