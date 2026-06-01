Why court called police constable ‘pawn in hands of enemy’ while upholding his dismissal

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court stated that the enemy has been using multiple tools and strategies to disintegrate our nation by creating terror and promoting dissatisfaction amongst the people of the valley. (AI-generated image)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently restored the dismissal of a police constable accused of maintaining links with a Pakistani militant, arranging a hideout for him, and possessing hand grenades, observing that he had become “a pawn in the hands of the enemy” and acted against both his employer and the country for “extraneous reasons”.

Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar noted that the integrity and sovereignty of India have often been threatened by proxies of a neighbouring country, which allegedly sought to infiltrate government institutions through public servants and security personnel.

“Several government employees at different levels, including those working in security and intelligence agencies, were roped in by the enemy country to achieve its nefarious design of disintegrating this country. The respondent (constable) was one such pawn in the hands of the enemy who had been persuaded to act not only against his employer but also against his country for extraneous reasons and considerations. Not only had he established contacts with a Pakistani militant, but he had also arranged a hideout for him,” the May 30 order read.