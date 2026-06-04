‘Fag end of life’: Why court allowed ex-Army man pension 33 years after he left service

The Centre had challenged the May 2022 order passed by the AFT, relaxing the minimum service period for qualifying the respondent for the grant of pension. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court has upheld an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order to grant pension benefits to a former Army personnel who fell short of the mandatory 15-year service period, noting that it is a bit surprising that such interference was made by the tribunal even when the respondent had approached it after 33 years of his discharge.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was dealing with a plea of the Centre challenging the AFT decision to grant pension to a former Army personnel.

“Though we are a bit surprised that such interference was made by the tribunal even when the respondent had approached it after 33 years of his discharge, considering the fact that the shortfall is condonable and that the respondent is now at the fag end of his life, we do not wish to interfere with the order passed by the tribunal,” the court said on May 27.