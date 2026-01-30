Why Chhattisgarh High Court blocked court employee from pursuing final-year LLB as regular student
The Chhattisgarh High Court noted that the permission sought by the employee to pursue LLB third year as a regular student, in view of the provisions of Rule 11, is expressly prohibited without prior permission.
Chhattisgarh High Court observed that allowing the employee’s plea on the first date of hearing, without notice or opportunity to the appellants, was contrary to settled principles of judicial discipline. (Image generated using AI)
The Chhattisgarh High Court recently set aside the order allowing an employee in the Principal District and Sessions Court, Raipur to attend his third year of LLB course as a regular student, observing that the permission for pursuing higher education as a regular student is directly linked with administrative discipline, office functioning, and statutory compliance.
A bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal noted that the Principal Judge District and Session Court, Raipur being the appointing authority of the employee had duly considered the request for pursuing LLB third year as a regular student and rejected the same considering the bar of Rule 11 of the Chhattisgarh district judiciary establishment (recruitment and conditions of service) employees rules, 2023.
Rule 11 prohibits an employee from appearing as a regular candidate in any academic examination and permits such study only as a private or correspondence candidate, subject to prior permission of the appointing authority.
“Granting permission in contravention of the statutory rules does not create any equitable right in favor of the respondent. The permission sought by the respondent to pursue LL.B Third Year as a regular student, in view of the provisions of Rule 11, is expressly prohibited without prior permission, and the orders passed by appellant No. 2 were fully justified and in accordance with law,” the court held.
It further observed that the single judge’s approach to allow the employee’s plea on the first date of hearing, without notice or opportunity to the appellants, was contrary to settled principles of judicial discipline and fair hearing.
“The learned Single Judge failed to appreciate that permission for pursuing higher education as a regular student is directly linked with administrative discipline, office functioning, and statutory compliance. The appellants were denied a reasonable opportunity to place these aspects on record, which constitutes a violation of the principles of natural justice,” the order read.
Upon a close and careful reading of rule 47, it is apparent that the saving clause does not confer any vested or continuing right to the respondent to pursue higher education as a regular student contrary to the express mandate of rule 11.
The single judge failed to appreciate that permission for pursuing higher education as a regular student is directly linked with administrative discipline, office functioning, and statutory compliance.
The appellants were denied a reasonable opportunity to place these aspects on record, which constitutes a violation of the principles of natural justice.
