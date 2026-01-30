Why Chhattisgarh High Court blocked court employee from pursuing final-year LLB as regular student

The Chhattisgarh High Court noted that the permission sought by the employee to pursue LLB third year as a regular student, in view of the provisions of Rule 11, is expressly prohibited without prior permission.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 01:15 PM IST
Chhattisgarh High Court observed that the single judge’s approach to allow the employee’s plea on the first date of hearing, without notice or opportunity to the appellants, was contrary to settled principles of judicial discipline.Chhattisgarh High Court observed that allowing the employee’s plea on the first date of hearing, without notice or opportunity to the appellants, was contrary to settled principles of judicial discipline. (Image generated using AI)
The Chhattisgarh High Court recently set aside the order allowing an employee in the Principal District and Sessions Court, Raipur to attend his third year of LLB course as a regular student, observing that the permission for pursuing higher education as a regular student is directly linked with administrative discipline, office functioning, and statutory compliance.

A bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal noted that the Principal Judge District and Session Court, Raipur being the appointing authority of the employee had duly considered the request for pursuing LLB third year as a regular student and rejected the same considering the bar of Rule 11 of the Chhattisgarh district judiciary establishment (recruitment and conditions of service) employees rules, 2023.

Rule 11 prohibits an employee from appearing as a regular candidate in any academic examination and permits such study only as a private or correspondence candidate, subject to prior permission of the appointing authority.

“Granting permission in contravention of the statutory rules does not create any equitable right in favor of the respondent. The permission sought by the respondent to pursue LL.B Third Year as a regular student, in view of the provisions of Rule 11, is expressly prohibited without prior permission, and the orders passed by appellant No. 2 were fully justified and in accordance with law,” the court held.

It further observed that the single judge’s approach to allow the employee’s plea on the first date of hearing, without notice or opportunity to the appellants, was contrary to settled principles of judicial discipline and fair hearing.

“The learned Single Judge failed to appreciate that permission for pursuing higher education as a regular student is directly linked with administrative discipline, office functioning, and statutory compliance. The appellants were denied a reasonable opportunity to place these aspects on record, which constitutes a violation of the principles of natural justice,” the order read.

Background

  • The 38 year-old man was appointed as assistant grade-III in the establishment of the Principal District and Sessions Court, Raipur.
  • During probation, he obtained permission to pursue LLB 1st year and 2nd year.
  • The Chhattisgarh district judiciary establishment (recruitment and conditions of service) employees rules, 2023 came into force.
  • After completing two years, he applied for permission to pursue LLB 3rd Year (Final Year) as a regular student but his request was rejected.
  • He challenged the decision before the single judge who directed to grant permission for LLB 3rd year, holding that rules of 2023 were not applicable due to the saving provisions under Rule 47.
Natural Justice Violated: Single Judge's Order Overturned

Procedural Violation
Permission granted on first date of hearing without notice to appellants
Zero Opportunity Given
Appellants Denied
Reasonable opportunity to present administrative discipline concerns and statutory compliance aspects
Key Evidence Excluded
Critical Oversight
Failed to consider links between permission and office functioning, administrative discipline
Judicial Discipline Breach
Division Bench Response
CJ Ramesh Sinha & Justice RK Agrawal set aside the order
Order Quashed
Court's Observation
"Contrary to settled principles of judicial discipline and fair hearing - violation of principles of natural justice"
Findings

  • Upon a close and careful reading of rule 47, it is apparent that the saving clause does not confer any vested or continuing right to the respondent to pursue higher education as a regular student contrary to the express mandate of rule 11.
  • The single judge failed to appreciate that permission for pursuing higher education as a regular student is directly linked with administrative discipline, office functioning, and statutory compliance.
  • The appellants were denied a reasonable opportunity to place these aspects on record, which constitutes a violation of the principles of natural justice.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

