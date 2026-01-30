Why Chhattisgarh High Court blocked court employee from pursuing final-year LLB as regular student

Chhattisgarh High Court observed that allowing the employee’s plea on the first date of hearing, without notice or opportunity to the appellants, was contrary to settled principles of judicial discipline. (Image generated using AI)

The Chhattisgarh High Court recently set aside the order allowing an employee in the Principal District and Sessions Court, Raipur to attend his third year of LLB course as a regular student, observing that the permission for pursuing higher education as a regular student is directly linked with administrative discipline, office functioning, and statutory compliance.

A bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal noted that the Principal Judge District and Session Court, Raipur being the appointing authority of the employee had duly considered the request for pursuing LLB third year as a regular student and rejected the same considering the bar of Rule 11 of the Chhattisgarh district judiciary establishment (recruitment and conditions of service) employees rules, 2023.