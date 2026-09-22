Why Bombay High Court set aside Pune court order on divorce waiting period

The couple had requested the Pune family court to waive the statutory six-month cooling-off period. (File Photo)

In a significant ruling clarifying the scope of lower courts”” discretion in matrimonial disputes, the Bombay High Court has set aside an order of the Pune family court that refused to waive the six-month waiting period for a couple seeking divorce by mutual consent.

Delivering the order on September 7, Justice Shivkumar Dige observed that the lower court overstepped by raising financial objections that neither spouse had raised.

“In my view, if both parties seek divorce by mutual consent and petitioner No. 2 [wife] is not raising any dispute with regard to the financial settlement, the learned judge ought not to have raised such an issue and rejected the application on that ground, ” the judge said.