Judge uses artificial intelligence, cites non-existing case law in order: Why Andhra Pradesh High Court upheld it

The Andhra Pradesh High Court observed that The people who employ AI for legal research should rigorously scrutinize its outputs, including the authorities cited. (Image generated using AI)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently held that a judicial order does not become invalid merely because it refers to non-existent citations or rulings generated by Artificial Intelligence, provided the legal principles applied are otherwise correct and in consonance with settled law.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari made the observation while dismissing a plea challenging a trial court’s order that refused to strike down an advocate commissioner’s report in a property dispute. The main contention of petitioners was that the trial court passed the order relying upon non-existent rulings.

“If the learned Trial Court has considered the correct principles of law and its application to the facts of the case is also correct, mere mentioning of incorrect or non-existent rulings/citations in the order cannot be a ground to set aside the order,” the court noted.