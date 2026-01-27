Why Aadhaar card discrepancy backfired on rape accused as Gauhati High Court doubles payout for survivor
Rape Survivor Compensation: The Gauhati High Court noted that the accused was related to the survivor and has challenged the 20-year rigorous imprisonment awarded by the trial court.
Written by Richa Sahay
New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2026 03:13 PM IST
5 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Gauhati HC verdict news: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed the man's appeal and found that the victim has sustained abuse at tender age which may have an impact on her emotional state. (Image is created using AI)
Gauhati High Court News: The Gauhati High Court recently doubled the compensation granted by a trial court to Rs 10 lakh for a survivor who was allegedly raped by her relative for seven years and underlined the “sustained abuse” and the impact of the same on her “emotional state”.
A bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Pranjal Das was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against the trial court verdict sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing the alleged crime between 2014 and 2015, when the survivor was about eight years old, and continuing the offence until June 2021.
While noting the accused pointing out a “discrepancy between the survivor’s date of birth on the Aadhaar card and in the birth certificate”, the bench held, “In the Aadhaar card, the birth year is 2006, while on the birth certificate, it is 2010. However, the Aadhaar card has the actual date of birth, as her age was reduced for the birth certificate for academic purposes.”
Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Pranjal Das noted that the accused was trying to show the survivor as a “major”, but his efforts ultimately strengthened the prosecution’s case. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“Considering the sustained abuse faced by the victim since tender years and the likely impact on her emotional state, we are of the view that the victim compensation amount should be enhanced and therefore, the victim compensation amount is hereby enhanced to Rs. 10,00,000 lakh,” the court said while dismissing the man’s appeal on January 21.
Findings
A discrepancy between the survivor’s date of birth on the Aadhaar card and in the birth certificate is noted. In the Aadhaar card, the birth year is 2006, while on the birth certificate, it is 2010.
However, the Aadhaar card has the actual date of birth, as her age was reduced for the birth certificate for academic purposes.
The discrepancy regarding the survivor’s date of birth does not materially affect the case, because even going by the date of birth of 2006, the survivor was a “minor” at the time of the first abuse and the sustained abuse subsequently.
The accused’s effort to procure the survivor’s date of birth, trying to show her as a “major”, rather strengthened the prosecution’s case.
The survivor’s testimony, supported by her statement recorded before the magistrate, can be relied upon and is “cogent, consistent and stood its ground in cross-examination”.
There is no scope for showing any leniency and making any modification in the sentence awarded by the trial court.
Background
The survivor stated that she was living in her elder brother‘s house, where the accused, her related brother, sexually assaulted her when she was only eight years old.
When she was left alone in the residence on an occasion, the accused came and forcefully raped her and threatened to beat her if she raised any complaint against him.
The survivor claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the accused on different occasions between 2014 and 2021.
Subsequently, the survivor lodged an FIR in 2021 against the accused.
Later, the trial court in 2024 awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to the accused along with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be given to the survivor.
Arguments
The accused’s representative, advocate D Mazumdar, argued that the prosecution was not able to prove its case convincingly before the trial and hence, the conviction and sentence are bad in law and fact.
Mazumdar argued that the prosecution’s story about the survivor being raped in the house of her elder brother, when other family members were present, raises doubts regarding its veracity.
He further submitted that there is a discrepancy regarding the survivor’s age in her Aadhaar card as well as her birth certificate, and pointed towards the possibility of the survivor having a different age from what has been projected.
It was further stated that the evidence, including the testimony of the survivor, is not of such a quality that it can be relied on to attribute guilt to the accused.
On the contrary, the states’ counsel, additional public prosecutor L Hago, argued that the prosecution had cogently proved its case before the trial court.
Hago said that the testimony of the survivor, including her statement before the magistrate, has been consistent and trustworthy, and the testimony of the survivor itself sufficiently proves the prosecution’s case.
He submitted that the accused was rightly convicted and sentenced for his “heinous crime”.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More