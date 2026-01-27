Why Aadhaar card discrepancy backfired on rape accused as Gauhati High Court doubles payout for survivor

Gauhati HC verdict news: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed the man's appeal and found that the victim has sustained abuse at tender age which may have an impact on her emotional state. (Image is created using AI)

Gauhati High Court News: The Gauhati High Court recently doubled the compensation granted by a trial court to Rs 10 lakh for a survivor who was allegedly raped by her relative for seven years and underlined the “sustained abuse” and the impact of the same on her “emotional state”.

A bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Pranjal Das was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against the trial court verdict sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing the alleged crime between 2014 and 2015, when the survivor was about eight years old, and continuing the offence until June 2021.

While noting the accused pointing out a “discrepancy between the survivor’s date of birth on the Aadhaar card and in the birth certificate”, the bench held, “In the Aadhaar card, the birth year is 2006, while on the birth certificate, it is 2010. However, the Aadhaar card has the actual date of birth, as her age was reduced for the birth certificate for academic purposes.”