Why 23-year consumer battle over ‘expired dates’ just collapsed because of single German phrase

NCDRC German phrase ruling: The phrase "Mindestens Haltbar Bis" on the sample serves as a "best before" date, effectively defining its shelf life for the consumer, said that NCDRC. (Image generated using AI)

NCDRC German phrase ruling: What began as an allegation of food poisoning and hospitalisation in 2003, and culminated in a consumer victory in 2014, finally unravelled recently with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) underlining a linguistic “infirmity” and “procedurally flawed” food testing reports to set aside an order against a supermarket chain for selling “expired” dates.

A bench of NCDRC president Justice A P Sahi and Member Bharat Kumar held that the entire case rested on a fundamental linguistic misunderstanding of German language labelling on the product, which had been wrongly treated as an expiry date.

“We have checked up Collin’s dictionary and we find the translation of the endorsement ‘Mindestens Haltar Bis’ to mean ‘at least durable till’. The words used in the instructions are not the date of expiry but the period of durability or shelf life,” the bench held recently.