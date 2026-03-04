Where separation of powers is respected, constitutionalism survives: Supreme Court judge

“Ultimately, it is the conviction, courage and independence of each judge which really matters. We, as judges, should always follow our oath of office which is our judicial Dharma and live up to it irrespective of its consequences on our career,” she said.

CALLING SEPARATION of powers the “architecture” of constitutional governance, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Tuesday said that where the lines that separate the operations of the executive, judiciary, and legislature “are respected, constitutionalism survives. Where they blur, arbitrariness trumps.”

Delivering the 2nd Justice T S Krishnamoorthy Iyer Memorial Lecture at the Kerala High Court, Justice Nagarathna focused on what she described as a dialogue between transformative constitutionalism and the basic structure doctrine — two ideas often invoked separately but, she argued, deeply connected.

One, she said, is about movement, how the Constitution helps society confront historical injustice and evolve. The other is about restraint, how far the Constitution itself can be altered without losing its identity. “Very simply put, the basic structure tells us what must not be lost; transformative constitutionalism explains how those commitments are meant to endure,” she said.