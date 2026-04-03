‘Where is the ‘Mr’?’: Allahabad HC pulls up UP Police for failing to use honorifics for BJP MP Anurag Thakur in job scam FIR

In the FIR, the complainant has been accusing main petitioner Harshit Sharma of collecting Rs 80 lakh from him, his relatives, and friends under the pretext of providing jobs in the government departments, claiming his close connections with the then union minister Anurag Thakur.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
4 min readLucknowApr 3, 2026 04:52 PM IST
The High Court has directed UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, to file an affidavit explaining the reason behind not abiding by the protocol by inserting the honourifics.The High Court has directed UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, to file an affidavit explaining the reason behind not abiding by the protocol by inserting the honourifics.
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The Allahabad High Court has taken serious note of the police not adding ‘Honourable’ and ‘Mr’ before the name of BJP MP Anurag Thakur while mentioning him as a Union Minister in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged in December last year in Mathura district. The court has directed UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, to file an affidavit explaining the reason behind not abiding by the protocol by inserting the honourifics.

Thakur was a minister of sports, youth affairs, and Information and Broadcasting in the second Modi government.

A Division Bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena issued the direction on March 31 while hearing a writ petition seeking relief in a case lodged against the petitioner and two others at the Highway police station of Mathura district on December 21 last year.

The former minister’s name has been mentioned in the FIR by complainant Khajan Singh while accusing main petitioner Harshit Sharma of collecting Rs 80 lakh from him, his relatives, and friends under the pretext of providing jobs in the government departments and the ministry, claiming his close connections with the then union minister Anurag Thakur.

As he failed to provide the job, Singh claimed that he took Sharma to Anurag Thakur in Delhi, where the latter reprimanded him for misusing his name without having any acquaintance, Singh stated in the FIR.

He further stated that Thakur made it sure that Sharma was apprehended by the officers of South Ex police station. He was released from police custody after he promised Singh that he would return the money soon. He handed over his Fortuner SUV (UP52 BD 7799) as a guarantee, the complainant stated in the FIR.

He alleged that Sharma later engaged local criminals Rahul Sharma and Chintu Chaudhary to steal the SUV. On December 17, the duo tried to steal the SUV from outside his house, but both were caught and handed over to the local police. However, both were released without any action, he alleged.

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While hearing the petition, the division bench expressed serious concern over mentioning the name of Anurag Thakur as a union minister in the FIR, without giving due regard.

The bench directed, “The Additional Chief Secretary, (Home), Government of UP, Lucknow, will explain on his affidavit why in the FIR the Hon’ble Union Minister, whose name figures, has not been described with the usual honorific of Hon’ble, and at one point, referred to just by his name without even appending a ‘Mr.'”

The court observed, “Even if in the written report, the Hon’ble Minister was inappropriately described by the first informant, while writing the check FIR, it was the duty of the Police to have abided by the protocol by inserting the honorific, maybe in brackets.”

The court also directed the Additional Government Advocate to seek instructions and inform the court as to who is the registered owner of the Fortuner SUV, bearing registration no. UP52-BD-7799, which the complainant has in his possession, as he says, and was given to him by the first petitioner.

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Listing the matter to be heard on April 6, the division bench directed, “Let this order be communicated to the Additional Chief Secretary, (Home), Government of U.P., Lucknow, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, through the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mathura, by the Registrar (Compliance) within 48 hours.”

Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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