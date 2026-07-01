Where did the missing circus elephants go? Court gives Bengal 6 weeks to trace them

The Calcutta High Court was hearing an NGO’s plea, filed in 2018, seeking the return of 24 captive elephants that were ‘illegally and unlawfully’ transported out of West Bengal. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court recently directed the West Bengal government to disclose the whereabouts of 21 captive elephants that were transported out of the state, including two elephants that were earlier with the Famous Circus but whose status remains unknown at present.

A division bench of Justices Ravi Krishan Kapur and Arindam Mukherjee passed the order while disposing of a plea filed by an animal welfare organisation in connection with its 2018 public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the alleged illegal transportation of 24 captive elephants registered in the state.

“The alleged contemnor no.2 is also directed to give full particulars as to what steps have been taken to identify and bring back those elephants in terms of the order dated 19th July, 2019,” the bench ordered on June 15. The court directed the state and the chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and the chief wildlife warden, Kolkata, to respond to the query within six weeks.