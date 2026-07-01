Where did the missing circus elephants go? Court gives Bengal 6 weeks to trace them

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 1, 2026 12:11 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court recently directed the West Bengal government to disclose the whereabouts of 21 captive elephants that were transported out of the state, including two elephants that were earlier with the Famous Circus but whose status remains unknown at present.
A division bench of Justices Ravi Krishan Kapur and Arindam Mukherjee passed the order while disposing of a plea filed by an animal welfare organisation in connection with its 2018 public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the alleged illegal transportation of 24 captive elephants registered in the state.
“The alleged contemnor no.2 is also directed to give full particulars as to what steps have been taken to identify and bring back those elephants in terms of the order dated 19th July, 2019,” the bench ordered on June 15. The court directed the state and the chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and the chief wildlife warden, Kolkata, to respond to the query within six weeks.
The plea was filed in 2018, seeking the return of 24 captive elephants, which were allegedly being illegally transported out of West Bengal. According to the petitioners, details obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in June 2018 from the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden revealed that 24 captive elephants registered in West Bengal were outside the state. The communication further disclosed that three elephants belonged to Nataraj Circus and two to Famous Circus.
The court noted that the dispute now survives only in relation to the two elephants of Famous Circus, which “are not traceable and have been illegally transported without permission.” It also recorded that the remaining 19 elephants had initially been allowed to leave Bengal under temporary permission for 11 months, while the issue relating to the three Nataraj Circus elephants had already been resolved after they were shifted to Gorumara Wildlife Park in the state.
Justices Ravi Krishan Kapur and Arindam Mukherjee directed the authorities to furnish complete particulars regarding the whereabouts of the two elephants formerly with Famous Circus.
Court seeks state’s response
Observing that considerable time had lapsed since the plea was filed, the bench directed the chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, Kolkata, to furnish complete particulars regarding the exact whereabouts of the two elephants formerly with Famous Circus, as well as the present status of the other 19 elephants.
“In view of the long passage of time since filing of the writ petition, this application…stands disposed of by directing the State of West Bengal and more particularly the Chief Conserver of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Kolkata, being the alleged contemnor no.2 to forthwith respond to the query of the petitioners giving full particulars of the exact whereabouts of the 2 elephants which at one point of time were in the custody of the Famous Circus and the present status of the balance 19 elephants,” the order read.
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The court further directed the state to provide details of the measures taken to identify and bring back the elephants in terms of an earlier order dated July 19, 2019. After receiving the information, the petitioners were granted liberty to take necessary steps in accordance with the law.
The court directed the State, particularly the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, to respond to the petitioners’ queries within six weeks of receiving the order and to furnish the latest information available with the authorities.
“The State respondents and more particularly, the Chief Conserver of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Kolkata, being the alleged contemnor no.2 is directed to respond to the above query within a period of 6 weeks from the date of receipt of such order,” the order read.