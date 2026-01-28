When Madras High Court stepped in to protect disabled law student’s right to inclusive education

Madras High Court held that petitioner is eligible for the waiver of fees. (Image generated using AI)

Coming to the aid of a law student suffering from 40 per cent disability, the Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University to grant fee waiver to the law student, observing that the implementation of fee waiver measures for persons with disabilities cannot be approached pedantically by clubbing it with reservation.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order while allowing a plea filed by a student enrolled in the three-year LLB (Hons.) course, who was denied fee exemption on the ground that he had not been admitted under the persons with disabilities quota.

“When the intention of the State of Tamil Nadu as well as the 2nd respondent (university) is to provide fee waiver to persons with diabilities, its implementation same cannot be approached pedantically by clubbing it with reservation. Persons with disabilities require both reservation and welfare measures so as to provide them with equal opportunities to complete their education along with other candidates,” the order read.