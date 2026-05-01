Chhattisgarh High Court refuses to quash Army sepoy’s case over abusive WhatsApp post on former CM Bhupesh Baghel

The army sepoy had uploaded a WhatsApp status containing obscene and abusive language directed against the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh High Court WhatsApp News: Observing that reliance on screenshots and call records concerns evidentiary assessment, the Chhattisgarh High Court has refused to quash the case against an army sepoy accused of posting abusive remarks on WhatsApp status against the former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his family.

Holding that the Army sepoy’s claim of accidental upload and mental stress involves factual disputes, Justices Ramesh Sinha and Ravindra Kumar Agrawal dismissed his plea.



“The submission regarding alleged deficiencies in the investigation, including non-seizure of electronic devices or reliance on screenshots and call detail records, also pertains to the evidentiary value of the material collected. Such aspects are matters for trial and cannot be a ground for quashing the proceedings at this stage,” the April 30 order said.