Karnataka High Court quashes case over WhatsApp message criticising invite to Hindu priests

The court referred to the contents of the WhatsApp message, and said in the order, “The same reveals that the petitioner questioned the presence of Hindu religious priests in the inaugural ceremony of the function hall by stating that they treated Muslims very badly and also didn't respect them.” (Source: Pexels)

The Karnataka High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings initiated against a man who allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to the complainant questioning him for inviting Hindu priests to attend the inaugural ceremony of a function hall.

In an order dated February 5, Justice Rajesh Rai K allowed the petition filed by Abdul Khavee and quashed the case registered against him under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act based on the complaint lodged by Mohammed Aliuddin.

In his complaint, Aliuddin alleged that his brother, Mohd Allauddin Junaidi, constructed a function hall and invited Hindu and Muslim religious leaders, along with other political leaders, to its inauguration on November 15, 2021.