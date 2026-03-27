Wrong for any religion to claim it’s only true one: What Allahabad HC said while dismissing priest’s plea

It was also argued that during the investigation, the Investigating Officer (IO) concluded that no illegal conversion of religion has ever been done by the applicant. (File Photo)

Stating that it is wrong for any religion to claim that it is the only true religion, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed the plea of a Christian priest challenging a chargesheet filed against him, accusing him of outraging religious feelings deliberately.

The FIR, lodged at the Muhammadabad police station of UP’s Mau district in 2023, alleged that the priest, in his prayer meetings, frequently stated that there is only one religion, which is Christianity, which hurt religious feelings of Hindus.

A bench of Justice Saurabh Srivastava, while hearing the priest’s application on March 18, observed, “India is a land where people of all faiths and beliefs, in a secular state as defined by the Constitution of India, live together. Therefore, it is wrong for any religion to claim that it is the only true religion as it implies a disparagement of other faiths.”