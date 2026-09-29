Bengal SIR case: No early hearing, ‘only by-elections’ ahead, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Monday declined to advance the hearing of a plea regarding appeals against the exclusion of names from the West Bengal electoral rolls, pending before the tribunals constituted by it.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, heading a three-judge bench, told the petitioner’s counsel who cited urgency in view of the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies on October 6 that “these are only by-elections”.

The counsel told the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, that though the case was listed for hearing on September 29, the causelist was now showing it as listed for hearing on October 5.