West Bengal SIR News Updates: See no reason why wrongly excluded voters can’t be added later, says Supreme Court

Hearing concludes
West Bengal SIR News Updates: While hearing the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the Supreme Court said that if a person is excluded and consequently unable to vote in the election, such exclusion if found unjustified by the appellate tribunal headed by former Chief Justice, can be rectified and the voter can be added.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard the matter earlier today.
“Even if a person is excluded today and. He’s unable to vote in this particular election, but that exclusion appears to be unjustified to the tribunal headed by a former chief Justice we see no reason why the decision can be altered and he be included,” the top court said.
The court further added that likewise, if a person is incorrectly included and votes in the election, and a report is made to the tribunal, there is no reason why the entire cleansing exercise should not be taken to its logical conclusion.
“Likewise a person incorrectly included and votes for this election. And your representative makes a report to the tribunal, we see no reason why the entire cleansing exercise taken by you should not be taken to its logical conclusion,” the court added.
The court also directed that the appellate tribunal shall not entertain fresh documents without verifying the genuineness of such documents. The court was also informed that out of 60 lakh claims around 47 lakh have been disposed of by the judicial officers and the pending claims will be cleared by April 7.
What happened in the previous hearing? The Apex Court during the last hearing on March 31 had asked petitioners to approach the chief justice of Calcutta High Court with their administrative concerns. This comes after senior advocate Shyam Divan appearing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested freezing of electoral rolls seven days prior to the polling date so that no eligible elector is left out. Divan had also suggested requesting the High Court to ensure that the tribunals directed to be constituted by the top court function with immediate effect so that the electors found ineligible may exercise the right to appeal and the tribunal may have time to dispose of the appeal before polling.
Appointment of appellate tribunals: On March 11, the Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to request few former CJs and two-three judges of the high court, preferably Calcutta or neighbouring states, to hear the appeal of those persons whose claim for inclusion has been rejected by the Judicial officers. The top court directed the ECI to issue a notification in consultation with CJ of Calcutta HC notifying the former CJ/judges as the appellate tribunal.
“The CJ of Calcutta may request some former CJ and two-three judges of the high court, preferably Calcutta or neighbouring states who shall be notified as the appellate tribunal. The ECI shall issue a notification in consultation with CJ of Calcutta HC notifying the former CJ/judges as the appellate tribunal,” CJI had said.
CJI: The CJ of HC has informed that the pending objections will be adjudicated by 7 April, post this matter at 6th
CJI: We direct the ECI/chief electoral officer west bengal to release the necessary payments to the judicial officers and members of ATs. allied staff in accordance with the recommendation by CJ
CJI: In order to remove doubts we request the ATs to have full access to records along with reasons assigned by the judicial officers and decide the appeal which are filed before them. The appellate tribunal shall be at liberty to use own process with principles of natural justice. Tribunals not to entertain fresh documents, without verifying the genuineness, which was not presented before the adjudicating officer.
CJI: As regard to the issue relating to non availability of reasons as pointed by CJ of the HC, Mr Naidu informs that appellate tribunal will have access to the reasons recorded there in for exclusion or inclusion of names. Thus we request the appellate tribunals to have full access to the report and reasons assigned by judicial officers while adjudicating such cases
CJI: We are informed by ECI that training of presiding judges of appellate tribunals will be undertaken today so that they are well conversant with the appeals online/offline.
Bench dictates order
CJI: It was resolved the two judge order of the CJ of Calcutta High Court to identify some former CJ for constitution of tribunals so that the order adjudicating objections.....Directions on allowances for judicial officers were also issued. After order dated 10 march, we have received two communications from Calcutta HC.
Honble CJ also flagged certain issues in the said communication which have been addressed in the course of time. There is another communication which we got yesterday from CJ of high court informing that as on 31 march 46 lakh objections have been decided against the total pendency of 666750. the letter points that the ECI has notified 19 appellate tribunals in the state.
Divan: Would your lordships consider placing the matter on 6. We will have an idea how tribunal are able to deal with the load.
CJI: We have been informed by CJ that by 7th they will complete. So we are thinking to keep the matter on 7
Divan: These 19 lakhs have been included because of your lordships is a great boon
CJI: We will not make any comment. This becomes a contentious issue
Senior advocate Divan: On the basis of information we have, the degree of inclusion from those adjudicated cases inclusion rate was about 55 percent, people excluded was in the range of 45 per cent. High rate of exclusion
CJI: You might be having a genuine anxiety, but defintely you are not remediless
CJI: Whatever you are arguing today is completely verbal. There is not a word before us we have not read it we have not seen it
Banerjee: The adjudication has gone appellate tribunal, all of a sudden 30000 form 6 are being deposited by one individual
CJI: This is absolutely not unusual. It happened in every state
Justice Bagchi: A person incorrectly included, we don’t see a reason why cleansing should not happen
Justice Bagchi: Even if a person is excluded and is unable to vote but that exclusion appears to be unjustified to tribunal we see no reason why the decision can be altered
Justice Bagchi: Advice anyone who has a grievance, be it unfair exclusion etc., to approach the quasi judicial tribunal
Justice Bagchi: These judges have been called upon to perform exception duties,
Sibal: We will make sure that the representation has no political colour.
Justice Bagchi: If anyone has a grievance,, the appellate tribunal is there.
Justice Bagchi: Representations by unions are being made to the CJ of Calcutta HC and district judges
Kalyan Banerjee: Appellate tribunal is a quasi judicial body they have to take decision independently.
CJI: What is the point
Kalyan Banerjee: Why train judicial authority
Justice Bagchi: You don't need to worry about election commission officers influencing in any way
CJI: If you have done, very good
CJI: The CJ of high court has pointed out ECI needs to issue necessary notification regarding payment of honorarium, travelling allowance and other expenses
Naidu: I am told we have already done that
Senior advocate DS Naidu: Naidu: We will give a status report
CJI: Received a letter from high court CJ. Happy about facts and figure. Out of 6 lakh till yesterday 47 lakh has been disposed of. By 7 of April all objections will be disposed.
Hearing commences
Bench assembles
Senior advocate Shyam Divan is appearing through VC
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Kalyan Banerjee, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Menaka Guruswamy are in the court
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter shortly.
The top court reopens today after a short break