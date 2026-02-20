Supreme Court directs CJ of Calcutta High Court to appoint judicial officers for deciding claims, objections in WB SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the SIR process was only for deletion, not for inclusion.

SC Hearing on West Bengal SIR Updates: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to appoint judicial officers for deciding claims, objections in the ongoing SIR exercise in the state of West Bengal. This comes after the court noted an unfortunate blame game and trust deficit between the state government and the election commission of India.

“In order to ensure fairness in the adjudication of the genuineness of documents relied upon and consequential determination of inclusion or exclusion in the voter list and as agreed to by both sides, we are left hardly any option but to request the CJ of high court at Calcutta to spare some serving judicial officers along with former judicial officers at the rank of additional or district judges who can then in each district be requested to revisit/dispose of claims under the category of logical discrepancy,” the court ordered.

Story continues below this ad What happened in the previous hearing? On February 9, the top court directed that at least one week more beyond 14 Feb shall be granted to the EROs/AEROs for completing the scrutiny of documents and for taking an appropriate decision. The court further clarified that the responsibilities assigned or to be assigned to the micro-observers or state government officials shall be to only assist the EROs/AEROs in the decision making process. The court had also directed the DGP of the state to file a personal affidavit in response to the ECI allegations of failure to act on alleged unlawful activities. On February 4 the apex court while issuing notice in the matter asked the state of West Bengal to provide a list of Group B officers that it could spare for the SIR process. Arguing personally before the Supreme Court, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that Bengal was being “targeted” by the Election Commission and SIR was meant to “bulldoze” the people of Bengal. She alleged that the SIR process was only for deletion, not for inclusion. On January 19, the Supreme Court had passed a slew of directions to ECI for transparent verification of persons in logical discrepancy list on pleas by Trinamool Congress leaders alleging procedural irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Live Updates Feb 20, 2026 03:07 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI dictates order CJI dictates order- Since the modalities will have to be at the high court level, we directed state election comissioner, along with another senior officer of ECI, chief secretary, DGP of state govt and in the presence of learned advocate general of state and additional solicitor general of India in Calcutta High Court to hold a meeting with Honble chief justice tomorrow itself as per the convenience of the CJ of High Court. They shall put up the respective proposal as to how to remove the stalemate and complete the pending process. The mechanism to be evolved shall be left at the discretion of honble CJ of high court. Our only anxiety is that the work should commence and completed smoothly without any hindrance as early as possible in a time bound manner. We are informed that the state police has taken no action in respect of specific instances brought into notice by the ECI or other complainants. We therefore would like the DGP to file a supplementary affidavit giving full details of the complaints received so far and the action taken. The affidavit will also respond to the complaints which might be received meanwhile. Hearing concludes Feb 20, 2026 03:02 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI dictates order CJI dictates order- The direction or order passed by the judicial officer/former judicial officer shall be deemed to be a direction of this court and the state govt shall be obligated to comply with the same, to ensure timely completion of the process. Feb 20, 2026 03:00 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI dictates order CJI dictates order- It goes without saying that every collector, ever SP shall be obligated and directed to render directly assistance and provide all kinds of logistical support to the judicial officers and their team for the purpose of smooth completion of pending process. For this purpose the collector and SP shall be under deemed deputation for ensuring compliance of the directions that may be issued from time to time. Feb 20, 2026 02:57 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI dictates order CJI dictates order- Each such judicial officer/former judicial officer shall be assisted by .........micro-observers from the ECI and the officers of the state govt who have already been deployed by the state to perform or assist in such duties. The circumstances being extraordinary, the request for entrustment of responsibility to judicial officers/former judicial officers is also of extra ordinary nature. We are conscious of the fact that it may have some impact on the pending court cases also. Hon'ble CJ with assistance of a committee of judges, registrar general and principal district judges may evolve some interim arrangement for shifting the matters of interim relief of urgent nature to the alternative courts for week/days in which the entire process is required to be completed. Feb 20, 2026 02:51 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI dictates order CJI dictates order- As per the rules, practice and conventions, the state govt is obligated to provide group A officers to perform the duties of EROs who are in the substantive rank of SDO/SDMs. There is a dispute between the parties with respect to substantive/actual rank and status of officers who have been provided by the state govt for performance of the duties of EROs and AEROs. It is nearly impossible for this court to determine the prescribed status and rank of officials now deployed with the ECI by state govt. Be that as it may in order to ensure fairness in the adjudication of the genuineness of documents relied upon and consequential determination of inclusion or exclusion in the voter list and as agreed to by both sides, we are left hardly any option but to request the CJ of high court at Calcutta to spare some serving judicial officers along with former judicial officers at the rank of additional or district judges who can then in each district be requested to revisit/dispose of claims under the category of logical discrepancy. Feb 20, 2026 02:43 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI dictates order CJI dictates order- The foremost urgent issue that has arisen for our consideration revolves around completion of ongoing SIR. various interim direction issued including those contained in 9 February 2026. There is unfortunate blame game, allegations and counter allegations which clearly depict a case of trust deficit between two constitutional functionaries namely, a democratically elected state govt and the ECI. The process is now stuck relates to identification of claims and objections of the persons who have been included in logical discrepancy list. The most of the person to whom notices under this category were issued have filed their documents in support of their claim for inclusion in the voting list. These claims are required to be adjudicated in a way through quasi judicial process by the EROs. Feb 20, 2026 02:38 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI CJI: unfortunately in this country all these statements are made during elections. Is the DGP taking care of this else there will be stern action? Feb 20, 2026 02:37 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI questions compliance CJI: What about our direction number seven? Sibal: We have filed it Naidu: Please see the provocative, threatening speeches made across the state and no action taken. Feb 20, 2026 02:34 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: DS Naidu's submissions DS Naidu: Its only issue of competent officers Feb 20, 2026 02:32 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Senior advocate D S Naidu for ECI submits Naidu: Rate of rejection is very low in West Bengal. It is 7.6 per cent. Many states have more than this, one has 17 per cent. They are crying foul Feb 20, 2026 02:32 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal's submissions CJI: We are left with either involve state judiciary and ask state judicial officers or retired judicial officers to be assisted by ECI and state govt workers.. or have IAS officers from other states Sibal: Your lordships may decide. Appoint a judicial officer. Let the chief justice nominate. We have no issues, no problems Feb 20, 2026 02:26 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Senior advocate Shyam Divan's submission Shyam Divan: They have given login numbers to them...they override EROs. Special roll observer cannot trump ERO. How can they on wholesale basis reject what ERO has done? Feb 20, 2026 02:22 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Senior advocate Shyam Divan's submissions Shyam Divan: After your lordships order they have come up with new species of officers called the special roll observers. Feb 20, 2026 02:21 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI interjects CJI: Officers are needed to perform quasi judicial function. Thus partially judicially trained mind is needed. You can't ask a clerk come on now pass a speaking order. They have to decide the fate of the people. Feb 20, 2026 02:21 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy Sr Adv Menaka Guruswamy: We have only 69 SDOs. It needs nine years of experience. Feb 20, 2026 02:20 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: CJI questions state CJI: For Feb 9 order you have responded on 17. You are saying state govt is examining Feb 20, 2026 02:19 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Bench interjects CJI: Show us compliance... ECI did you find eligible officers Senior advocate DS Naidu for ECI: We told them we need officers Feb 20, 2026 02:12 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal's submissions Hearing commences Sibal: Time was extended till February 21 but on February 15 they stopped uploading of documents Feb 20, 2026 01:45 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: 'Not allow any impediment' CJI Surya Kant had earlier remarked that the top court will not allow anyone to create any impediment in completion of SIR. Feb 20, 2026 01:18 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: DGP's response sought On February 9, the Supreme Court had directed the state police chief to file a personal affidavit in response to the ECI's allegations against the state. Feb 20, 2026 01:12 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Deadline extended On the last date of hearing, the apex court had extended the deadline for completion of SIR in West Bengal by one week. Feb 20, 2026 01:08 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing News Live Updates: Bench A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will shortly hear the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken in the state of West Bengal.

