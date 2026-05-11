Can file fresh pleas related to victory margin being less than deletion of votes in SIR: Supreme Court to Mamata Banerjee, others

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise in the state. (File photo)

West Bengal SIR Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court on Monday told the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) that they can file fresh pleas against the contention that the victory margin in the West Bengal elections 2026 was less than the deletion of votes in SIR. This comes after senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee appearing for TMC told the court that the winning margin over TMC was less than the number of persons deleted in the SIR adjudication process. He alleged that in 31 seats, victory margins were less than the number of votes deleted.

Previous hearing: On the last date of hearing, the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked that, as a citizen, he was very happy to see the percentage of voting, observing that people in the country need to participate in the democratic process. The CJI added that when people realise their power in a democracy through the power of the vote and follow the rule of law, they do not indulge in violence. “People realise their power in a democracy their power of vote and they follow the rule of law…then they don’t indulge in violence,” CJI said.

Live Updates May 11, 2026 02:55 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, others can file fresh pleas related to victory margin being less than voter deletion Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, others can file fresh pleas related to victory margin being less than deletion of votes in SIR: SC. May 11, 2026 02:12 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Bench's observations Bench: Pending appeals will require to get a report May 11, 2026 02:10 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: CJI's observations CJI: We can only improve the mechanism for adjudication of the appeals Banerjee: Ex-chief Justice Sivagnanam has resigned CJI: What can we do? We can't compel a judge to work. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy: There is a sense that it will take 4 years to adjudicate CJI: Former judges are not readily available May 11, 2026 02:06 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee begins submissions Banerjee: I have made a chart. 31 seats while total case deleted under adjudication and loss margin is less than that. There are cases almost same or 500-600. These are cases. Your lordships have indicated that if this comes in your lordships will look into it CJI: Bench: Whatever, IA you want to file, you file. We will also get meanwhile some information Justice Bagchi: Mr. Bandopadhyay. Whatever you want to speak say about, as you say, with regard to results which may have materially affected because of the deletions which are under adjudication, that requires an independent IA. May 11, 2026 02:06 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins Hearing begins

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