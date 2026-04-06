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West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court resumes hearing

During the last hearing, the top court came down heavily on the West Bengal administration over violence against judicial officers.

Supreme CourtCM Mamata Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise in the state.

West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court Monday will resume hearing the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter today.

What happened in the last hearing? During the last hearing, the Supreme Court slammed the West Bengal administration over violence against judicial officers deputed in Malda district to decide cases flagged for logical discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and ordered a probe by the CBI or NIA into the incident. The court said the agency should “submit a preliminary inquiry report directly to this court”.

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Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Election Commission (EC) handed over the probe into the gherao of the seven judicial officers to the NIA. EC secretary Sujeet Kumar Misra in a letter to the NIA Director General referred to the apex court’s order and directed it to probe Wednesday’s incident.

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West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Previous hearing

In the previous hearing, the top court pulled up the state administration over violence against judicial officers deputed in Malda district to decide cases flagged for logical discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The court ordered a probe by the CBI or NIA into the incident.

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