West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court resumes hearing

CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise in the state.

West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court Monday will resume hearing the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter today.

What happened in the last hearing? During the last hearing, the Supreme Court slammed the West Bengal administration over violence against judicial officers deputed in Malda district to decide cases flagged for logical discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and ordered a probe by the CBI or NIA into the incident. The court said the agency should “submit a preliminary inquiry report directly to this court”.

Story continues below this ad Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Election Commission (EC) handed over the probe into the gherao of the seven judicial officers to the NIA. EC secretary Sujeet Kumar Misra in a letter to the NIA Director General referred to the apex court’s order and directed it to probe Wednesday’s incident. Live Updates Apr 6, 2026 04:23 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: CJI CJI: Calcutta HC Registrar General has sent a letter to ECI Apr 6, 2026 04:22 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: CJI CJI: Malda’s pendency cleared despite disruption Apr 6, 2026 04:20 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: DS Naidu's submissions Sr Adv DS Naidu: 26000 is pending, will be finished today. By today the whole process will be completed Apr 6, 2026 04:19 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: CJI CJI reads a letter sent to him by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court- Over 59 lakh objections decided in the entire state Apr 6, 2026 04:18 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Hearing begins Hearing commences Apr 6, 2026 04:18 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Suo Motu The court will be hearing the suo motu case over gherao of judicial officers in Malda district while hearing claims and objections. Apr 6, 2026 04:11 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Hearing shortly A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter shortly. Senior advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Kalyan Banerjee and Menaka Guruswamy are in the court Apr 6, 2026 03:54 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Previous hearing In the previous hearing, the top court pulled up the state administration over violence against judicial officers deputed in Malda district to decide cases flagged for logical discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The court ordered a probe by the CBI or NIA into the incident.

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