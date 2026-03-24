West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing

CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise in the state.

West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will resume hearing the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken in the state of West Bengal. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya bagchi will be hearing the matter.

Previous hearing: During the last hearing in the case, the Supreme Court asked the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to request few former CJs and two-three judges of the high court, preferably Calcutta or neighbouring states, to hear the appeal of those persons whose claim for inclusion has been rejected by the Judicial officers. The top court directed the ECI to issue a notification in consultation with CJ of Calcutta HC notifying the former CJ/judges as the appellate tribunal.

Story continues below this ad “The CJ of Calcutta may request some former CJ and two-three judges of the high court, preferably Calcutta or neighbouring states who shall be notified as the appellate tribunal. The ECI shall issue a notification in consultation with CJ of Calcutta HC notifying the former CJ/judges as the appellate tribunal,” CJI had said. Earlier the top court had allowed the deployment of judicial officers from Odisha and Jharkhand for completing the adjudication of claims and objections of persons included in the “logical discrepancy/unmapped category”. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi had said that the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court can depute civil judges, if needed. Live Updates Mar 24, 2026 02:08 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supplementary voters’ list The Election Commission published the first supplementary voters’ list after SIR adjudications in poll-bound West Bengal. Mar 24, 2026 02:05 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: 29 lakh cases According to the EC, so far 29 lakh cases have been adjudicated by judicial officers, deputed by the Supreme Court, out of over 60 lakh pending cases. Mar 24, 2026 02:01 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Hearing at 2:30 The Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter at around 2:30 pm.

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