West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing

CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise in the state.

West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken in the state of West Bengal. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Joymalya bagchi will hear the matter.

Previous hearings: Earlier the top court had allowed the deployment of judicial officers from Odisha and Jharkhand for completing the adjudication of claims and objections of persons included in the “logical discrepancy/unmapped category”. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also said that the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court can depute civil judges, if needed.

Story continues below this ad On February 20, the court, while taking note of the “trust deficit” between the state government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), had directed deployment of serving and former district judges of West Bengal for deciding claims and objections. “In order to ensure fairness in the adjudication of the genuineness of documents relied upon and consequential determination of inclusion or exclusion in the voter list and as agreed to by both sides, we are left hardly any option but to request the CJ of high court at Calcutta to spare some serving judicial officers along with former judicial officers at the rank of additional or district judges who can then in each district be requested to revisit/dispose of claims under the category of logical discrepancy,” the apex court had said. Live Updates Mar 10, 2026 10:55 AM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: 60 lakh under adjudication The election commission also informed that 60 lakh, six thousand, six hundred and seventy-five (60,06,675) voters are under adjudication in the state. Before the SIR exercise, the state had seven crore, sixty six lakh, thirty-seven thousand, five hundred twenty-nine voters (7,66,37,529). The final voter list includes 3,60,22,642 male voters, 3,44,35,260 female voters and 1,382 voters of the third gender. Mar 10, 2026 10:48 AM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: 63 lakh names deleted The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal on Saturday. According to Manoj Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, 63 lakh, 66 thousand nine hundred and fifty-two (63,66,952) voters have been deleted in the final list. Meanwhile, 1,82,036 voters were added under Form 6 and 6A and 6,671 voters were added to the list under Form 8. After the second phase of SIR, West Bengal now has 7,04,59,284 voters. Mar 10, 2026 10:35 AM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Bench A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Joymalya bagchi will hear the matter today.

