West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing pleas

Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.

The Supreme Court will continue hearing the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken in the state of West Bengal. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya bagchi and Justice NV Anjaria will hear the matter.

What happened during the previous hearing? On February 4 the apex court while issuing notice in the matter asked the state of West Bengal to provide a list of Group B officers that it could spare for the SIR process. Arguing personally before the Supreme Court, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that Bengal was being “targeted” by the Election Commission and SIR was meant to “bulldoze” the people of Bengal. She alleged that the SIR process was only for deletion, not for inclusion.

Story continues below this ad On January 19, the Supreme Court had passed a slew of directions to ECI for transparent verification of persons in logical discrepancy list on pleas by Trinamool Congress leaders alleging procedural irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Live Updates Feb 9, 2026 02:19 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Item number 40 Matter listed as item number 40 in the court of CJI. Feb 9, 2026 02:17 PM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Bench The matter will be heard shortly by a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya bagchi and Justice NV Anjaria.

