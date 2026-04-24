West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea shortly

CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise in the state. (File photo)

West Bengal SIR Hearing Today Live Updates: The Supreme Court Friday will hear the suo motu case involving gherao of judicial officers in Malda district and the pleas challenging the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state of Werst Bengal.

Report from Calcutta HC: The top court had earlier said that it will seek a report from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice on the appellate tribunals set up to hear appeals of those excluded from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The directive came from a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi after Senior Advocate Devdutta Kamat contended in court that the Tribunals were “not functioning”, and that they were only “accepting internet and computer-based applications” while not permitting lawyers of applicants at the hearings. On April 13, the Supreme Court, exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, allowed voters cleared by Appellate Tribunals to vote in the West Bengal elections, provided their appeals are decided before April 21 and 27, respectively, for the first and second phases.

Story continues below this ad Suo motu case: On April 6, Supreme Court had pulled up the West Bengal’s chief secretary and the Director General of Police over their conduct while hearing the suo motu case involving gherao of judicial officers in Malda district. It had slammed the state administration over violence against judicial officers deputed in Malda district to decide cases flagged for logical discrepancies in the SIR. The court had ordered a probe by the CBI or NIA into the incident. Live Updates Apr 24, 2026 10:22 AM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: SIR process In June 2025, the ECI had announced the SIR of electoral rolls across the country, starting with Bihar as Assembly elections were due in the state. Apr 24, 2026 10:08 AM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Report from CJ The top court had earlier said that it will seek a report from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice on the Appellate Tribunals set up to hear appeals of those excluded from the electoral rolls after Senior Advocate Devdutta Kamat told the court that the Tribunals were “not functioning”. Apr 24, 2026 10:04 AM IST West Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: Bench A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi will shortly hear the pleas concerning SIR of electoral rolls in the state of West Bengal

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