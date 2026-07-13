Activist seeks High Court stay on Bengal’s ‘anti-goonda’ law, calls it oppressive

The law, which empowers the government to detain a person for an year without trial if necessary to prevent future anti-social activity, took effect on Monday.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 05:06 PM IST
West Bengal anti-goonda law Calcutta High CourtA bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Parthasarathy Chatterjee said the PIL would not be heard urgently. (File Photo)
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A human rights activist filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a stay on the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, arguing that the new “anti-goonda” law is oppressive and violates the Constitution.

Activist Milan Malakar was represented before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Parthasarathy Chatterjee by Sabyasachi Chatterjee. Although the counsel mentioned the petition before the bench, it declined to hear the matter urgently. The bench said it would be heard in due course.

The law—which gives authorities sweeping powers to prevent anti-social activities, organised crime, and violence—was passed by the Assembly on June 29 and took effect on Monday. It empowers the government to detain a person for a year without trial if it believes such detention is necessary to prevent future anti-social activity. The government can also detain those “generally reputed to be desperate and dangerous to the community”.

Also Read | Inside Bengal’s new anti-‘goonda’ Bill: District ban, 1-year detention without trial

No representation before advisory board

The law proposes constituting an advisory board to scrutinise every detention case within three weeks. The board, led by a chairperson who is or has been a high court judge, will decide if a person should remain in detention or be released.

Section 10 (4) of the Act states, “A detained person shall not be ordinarily represented by a legal practitioner before an advisory board.”

A proviso to the same sub-section says the board may remove this prohibition in appropriate cases, and such decisions must be recorded in writing.

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Another recent law, the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2026, makes people compensate for offences such as damaging public or private property.

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Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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