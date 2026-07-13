Activist seeks High Court stay on Bengal’s ‘anti-goonda’ law, calls it oppressive

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Parthasarathy Chatterjee said the PIL would not be heard urgently. (File Photo)

A human rights activist filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a stay on the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, arguing that the new “anti-goonda” law is oppressive and violates the Constitution.

Activist Milan Malakar was represented before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Parthasarathy Chatterjee by Sabyasachi Chatterjee. Although the counsel mentioned the petition before the bench, it declined to hear the matter urgently. The bench said it would be heard in due course.

The law—which gives authorities sweeping powers to prevent anti-social activities, organised crime, and violence—was passed by the Assembly on June 29 and took effect on Monday. It empowers the government to detain a person for a year without trial if it believes such detention is necessary to prevent future anti-social activity. The government can also detain those “generally reputed to be desperate and dangerous to the community”.