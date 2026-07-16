Wedding photographer hired over Instagram delivers just 7 pictures, bride wins Rs 70,000

After the wedding, the photographer allegedly delivered only seven edited photographs before becoming unresponsive to repeated calls and messages, the woman alleged.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 08:00 PM IST
wedding case (1) photographerThe complaint further stated that the first 32 GB pen drive supplied by the photographer was completely blank and the replacement pen drive contained only a few raw photographs. (AI-generated image)
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A consumer commission in Kerala recently directed a wedding photography and videography service provider to refund Rs 45,000 and pay Rs 25,000 compensation to a bride for failing to deliver the promised number of photos from her wedding day.

President Priya S and member V Balakrishnan of the Kozhikode District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found the photography service provider guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for failing to deliver the promised wedding photographs and video.

“The complainant is entitled to get a refund of Rs 45,000 from the opposite party, Undoubtedly, the complainant was put to mental agony, hardship and inconvenience due to the unfair trade practice and deficiency of service of the opposite party for which, he is entitled to get compensated adequately,” the order dated June 29 read.

Hired on seeing Insta profile

According to the complaint, the woman hired the photographer after seeing an Instagram profile which showcased wedding photographs and videos and claimed to offer reliable, high-quality services.

For her wedding, the parties agreed on a package worth Rs 56,000 that included an HD highlight video, teaser trailer, Instagram reel, calendar, photo frame, 70 edited photographs and all raw images on a pen drive. It was stated that she paid Rs 5,000 as an advance booking fee and a further Rs 40,000 towards the service balance, bringing the total amount paid towards the photography and videography services to Rs 45,000.

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However, after the wedding, the photographer allegedly delivered only seven edited photographs before becoming largely unresponsive despite repeated calls and messages. The complainant said she received only erratic excuses for the delay before communication stopped altogether.

The complaint further stated that the first 32 GB pen drive supplied by the photographer was completely blank and the replacement pen drive contained only a few raw photographs covering a limited portion of the wedding day and even included photographs from another couple’s wedding.

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During mediation, the photographer allegedly admitted that he did not possess the complete video footage or additional photographs and later failed to honour a settlement reached between the parties. Alleging deficiency in service, the complainant moved the consumer commission.

Allegations unchallenged

The commission observed that the complainant’s testimony and documentary evidence, including payment receipts and WhatsApp and Instagram chats, remained unchallenged as the opposite party neither filed a written version nor produced any evidence to challenge the allegations.

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The commission held that the complainant was put to mental agony, hardship and inconvenience due to the unfair trade practice and deficiency of service of the opposite party. Therefore, it directed the opposite party to refund Rs 45,000 to the complainant and to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony suffered by the complainant.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala helpline: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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