Wedding photographer hired over Instagram delivers just 7 pictures, bride wins Rs 70,000

The complaint further stated that the first 32 GB pen drive supplied by the photographer was completely blank and the replacement pen drive contained only a few raw photographs. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Kerala recently directed a wedding photography and videography service provider to refund Rs 45,000 and pay Rs 25,000 compensation to a bride for failing to deliver the promised number of photos from her wedding day.

President Priya S and member V Balakrishnan of the Kozhikode District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found the photography service provider guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for failing to deliver the promised wedding photographs and video.

“The complainant is entitled to get a refund of Rs 45,000 from the opposite party, Undoubtedly, the complainant was put to mental agony, hardship and inconvenience due to the unfair trade practice and deficiency of service of the opposite party for which, he is entitled to get compensated adequately,” the order dated June 29 read.