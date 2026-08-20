Wedding ‘called off’, luxury resort ordered to refund Rs 8.5 lakh to bride’s father

A district consumer commission in Punjab’s Gurdaspur has directed a luxury resort to refund Rs 8.5 lakh to a man whose daughter’s wedding was cancelled, observing that retaining the entire advance amount amounted to deficiency in service.

President Lalit Mohan Dogra and member Bhagwan Singh Matharu allowed the resort to retain 15% of the total advance amount of Rs 10 lakh, noting that a confirmed booking of a resort for a marriage event was made and subsequently cancelled.

“…this Commission considers retention of 15% of the advance amount, i.e. Rs 1,50,000, to be reasonable and justified. Consequently, the remaining amount of Rs 8,50,000 is liable to be refunded to the complainant. The retention of Rs 1,50,000 shall be treated as a reasonable amount towards booking-related administrative expenditure and possible loss arising from cancellation,” the order dated August 18 read.