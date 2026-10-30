Wedding cancelled, advance refused: Delhi man wins Rs 25,000 from tent vendor

A Delhi Consumer Commission has directed a tent service provider to refund Rs 15,000 to a man whose wedding was cancelled, after the vendor refused to return the advance paid for tent arrangements for his Satsang and Haldi functions. The commission held that this amounted to unfair trade practice and deficiency in service, and ordered the service provider to pay an additional Rs 10,000 in compensation and litigation costs.

President Sonica Mehrotra and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar Koushal observed that the complainant had placed relevant documents on record to substantiate its case. They said there was no material to disbelieve the complainant’s sworn testimony or the claim.

“The complaint of the complainant is within the time limit since the opposite party accepted the consideration amount on September 15, 2024. The complainant has paid an amount of Rs 15,000 as advance through Paytm to OP (Tent contractor). Given the above discussion, hence, we are of the opinion that OP is grossly deficient in service. The present complaint deserves to be allowed,” the October 8 order said.

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The order added, ” The opposite party (Tent contractor) was supposed to refund the advance amount to the complainant, but he has failed to refund the advance amount to the complainant despite receiving the various requests and reminders, which amounts to unfair trade practice.”

Wedding function that never happened

The complainant stated that in September 2024, he approached the tent service provider for his marriage functions/events and asked him to provide his services of Tent at the house and in a park near to his house on November 23, 2024 and November 27, 2024 for an event “Guru Ji Satsang and Haldi” respectively. On September 15, 2024, the service provider agreed to render his tent services for both the events for a total amount of Rs 45,000.

The complainant made an advance payment of Rs 15,000 for the said events through Paytm UPI. However, despite the request, the service provider had not issued the receipt of the advance payment. Later, in September 2024 itself, due to personal reasons, the marriage of the complainant was called off/cancelled, and accordingly in October 2024, his mother telephonically conveyed to the tent service provider about the cancellation of the marriage/events and asked him to refund the advance, for which initially the tent service provider agreed and sought some time to refund.

But later on, the service provider started avoiding the complainant. A legal notice was also served upon him on January 18, 2025, but the same was replied to casually and further denied the refund.

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Accordingly, on June 2, 2025, after hearing arguments on admission, notice was issued to the service provider, but none appeared on behalf of the opposite parties despite service of notice.

This commission noted that the act of the service provider clearly shows that they are avoiding/disrespecting the court proceedings, although they have been duly served. Accordingly, the opposite party has proceeded ex parte on February 4, 2026.

The commission directed the tent service provider to refund Rs 15,000 to the complainant and Rs 10,000, including compensation and costs of litigation.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a service provider cannot deny a refund for a service that has not been provided to the consumer, and doing so amounts to defiecinecy in service.

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