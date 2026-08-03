Denied wedding album, bride wins Rs 10 lakh compensation from photographer

4 min readNew DelhiAug 3, 2026 04:56 PM IST
A consumer commission in Uttar Pradesh has directed a wedding photographer to deliver a bride’s wedding photographs, videos and printed albums, while also ordering him to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation after finding that he failed to deliver the material despite receiving the full payment.
President Hasnain Qureshi and member Purnima Singh Rajpoot passed the ex-parte order after noting that the opposite party failed to file their reply despite notice.
“We hereby direct the op to deliver wedding photos, videos and print Album and to pay Rs 10,00,000 as compensation for harassment to the complainant,” the order read.
Relief to bride
According to the complainant, she had booked the photographer for her wedding in Aligarh on December 8, 2022. The parties had allegedly executed an agreement under which the photographer was engaged to provide wedding photographs, videos and printed albums. It was alleged that she paid Rs 1.2 lakh in full settlement of the work, with the understanding that the photographs, videos and albums would be delivered within three months.
However, despite receiving the entire payment, the photographer allegedly failed to deliver the wedding material, prompting the complainant to approach the consumer commission. She sought directions for delivery of the photographs, videos and albums, along with Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the alleged deficiency in service.
The commission noted that the opposite party failed to file a written statement despite being duly served with notice, and the matter proceeded ex parte. After examining the complainant’s affidavit and supporting documents, the commission observed that there was no rebuttal from the photographer and held that the complainant had successfully proved her case.
“Complainant has supported his case with the affidavit and documents. There is no rebuttal on behalf of the op against the complaint. Complainant’s case is proved and she is entitled for reliefs claimed,” the order read.
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The commission directed the photographer to deliver the wedding photographs, videos and printed albums to the complainant. It also awarded Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the harassment caused to her. The commission directed the opposite party to comply with the directions within 45 days failing which it shall be prosecuted for non-compliance in accordance with section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019.
Section 72 of the Act says that non-compliance of the order passed by the district, state or the national commission, as the case may be, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one month, but which may extend to three years, or with fine, which shall not be less than Rs 25,000, and may extend to Rs 1 lakh, or with both.
The district commission has the jurisdiction to entertain complaints where the value of the goods or services paid as consideration does not exceed Rs 50 lakh. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission handles cases where the consideration paid exceeds Rs 50 Lakhs but does not exceed Rs 2 Crores. For high-value consumer disputes where the total paid consideration exceeds Rs 2 Crores, the complaint must be instituted directly before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in New Delhi.
Takeaway
Consumer commissions may award substantial compensation when a service provider’s failure causes the irreversible loss of significant personal memories. Wedding photographs and videos are considered unique and irreplaceable, and non-delivery despite full payment can amount to deficiency in service.
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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Uttar Pradesh helpline: 1800180030) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.