Denied wedding album, bride wins Rs 10 lakh compensation from photographer

The complainant alleged that the wedding photos and album was not delivered. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Uttar Pradesh has directed a wedding photographer to deliver a bride’s wedding photographs, videos and printed albums, while also ordering him to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation after finding that he failed to deliver the material despite receiving the full payment.

President Hasnain Qureshi and member Purnima Singh Rajpoot passed the ex-parte order after noting that the opposite party failed to file their reply despite notice.

“We hereby direct the op to deliver wedding photos, videos and print Album and to pay Rs 10,00,000 as compensation for harassment to the complainant,” the order read.

Relief to bride

According to the complainant, she had booked the photographer for her wedding in Aligarh on December 8, 2022. The parties had allegedly executed an agreement under which the photographer was engaged to provide wedding photographs, videos and printed albums. It was alleged that she paid Rs 1.2 lakh in full settlement of the work, with the understanding that the photographs, videos and albums would be delivered within three months.