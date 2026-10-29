Website imposed max penalty of Rs 10 lakh for listing ‘unverified’ sellers of ‘explosive’

An e-commerce website was recently ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh for displaying listings of ammonium nitrate sellers, which has been declared an ‘explosive’ by the Central Government, without warnings or required licenses. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) held the website guilty of facilitating the sale of goods hazardous to life and property.

Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra were hearing the proceedings initiated by the CCPA against the e-commerce platform for listing ammonium nitrate sellers without due legal compliance, as the substance was regulated and restricted under law.

“Such concealment of essential regulatory information deprives a consumer of any means of ascertaining, at the pre-purchase stage, that a restricted and hazardous product is being offered on the platform and that the same cannot lawfully be sold, purchased or possessed without the requisite licence/certification,” the October 28 order read.

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The CCPA also stated that an e-commerce website that publishes such offers was obligated to place all essential legal information before the consumer in a clear manner at the pre-purchase stage, including whether the goods offered for sale were being sold as per law.

As a result, the website was ordered to “immediately discontinue the listing, hosting, advertising, promotion, or facilitation of access to or sale of ammonium nitrate, or of any other substance classified as an explosive” and directed to pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

‘Show cause notice’

According to the order, the CCPA had evaluated various e-commerce platforms to check if hazardous chemicals and explosive substances, including ammonium nitrate, Gun Powder and Picric Acid, which were regulated and restricted under law, were being listed, advertised or made available for sale online.

During the evaluation, the CCPA came across the e-commerce platform and noted that the website had listed, hosted, advertised and made available for purchase ammonium nitrate, which was declared to be an ‘explosive’ by the central government under the Explosives Act.

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The CCPA observed that the product was listed with images showing explosions, and the listing did not disclose the seller’s Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) license details. The CCPA stated that the website did not comply with the mechanisms for ensuring transaction traceability, and it also did not include the required disclosures, cautions, or regulatory notices about the legal restrictions on the possession and use of the substance and the consequences of illegal possession.

Consequently, the CCPA sent a show cause notice to the e-commerce platform. Referring itself as an “intermediary”, the platform replied that it was only a an “online directory” and “information listing service” and did not sell, manufacture, store or facilitate transactions.

The e-commerce platform stated that the listings were of fertilizer type ammonium nitrate, which was used for agricultural purposes and most of them were 3—20 years old, generated from public domain sources. The website said that it was not responsible for collecting copies of licenses of sellers. It also said that vendors accepted its terms of service representing that they hold all necessary registrations and permissions.

The probe

The CCPA further sent the case for detailed investigation and according to the report the website hosted and facilitated the sale of ammonium nitrate without taking care of mandatory legal safeguards, the omission of which exposed the consumers to legal and safety risks. As per the report, despite the fact that the website had later on removed the listings, it would still be liable for the time during which the products remained available.

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The report noted that while the company claimed being a “mere intermediary”, it also mentioned about its ‘paid campaigns’ service involving face-to-face meetings with vendors, a presentation of its services and collection of essential vendor information, which showed active participation that was beyond the actions of a passive intermediary.

‘Informational intermediary’

Advocate Kavya Singh appearing for the website argued that it was an informational intermediary and online directory, not an e-commerce or trading platform. The counsel stated that the website didn’t have any inventory, shopping or payment gateway and the transaction began and ended between vendor and user outside its ecosystem.

The counsel contended that the website had no obligation to verify vendor licences unless there was a specific direction from a competent authority and that it relied one its terms of use and listing policy prohibiting unlawful, hazardous or regulated goods along with a mandatory KYC and business registration checks for all vendors. The counsel also urged that the paid campaigns were only a “visibility-enhancement” service and the collection of KYC particulars was a commercial formality.

‘Hazardous goods’

The CCPA stated that rather than being “bare entries” of a name and number, each listing displayed the product name, product photographs, a price, the seller’s name and location, trade descriptors, ratings, and the options ‘call

now’, ‘get best price’ and ‘view catalogue’ and that such a listing was a “visual publicity” and “representation” and qualified as an advertisement.

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The CCPA held the website liable for unfair trade practice and refused to accept the argument of the website’s analogy to a telephone directory, saying that a telephone directory did not rank products or display their prices and further observed that the argument of collection of KYC being a mere “commercial formality” only showed that verification was possible and was not done.

The website was further held liable for misleading advertisement and facilitating the marketing of a good hazardous to life and property as according to the CCPA, the website had “promoted the sale of the product by presenting it as though freely purchasable, while withholding the material information that its lawful acquisition requires a licence and that unlawful possession is a penal offence”.