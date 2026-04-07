‘We have to not go by general perception’: Madhya Pradesh HC begins hearings in Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday began daily hearings into the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, and observed while hearing arguments that “we have to not go by our general perception”.

The Bench comprised Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Hain began arguments on behalf of the petitioners seeking direction that “only members of the Hindu community have the fundamental right under Article 25 of the Constitution of India to perform puja and rituals… within the premises of Saraswati Sadan, commonly known as Bhojshala.”

Jain also prayed that “members of the Muslim community have no right to use any portion of the appropriate property for any other religious purpose”.