Watching child pornography unpardonable, says Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court said, “Watching child pornography is the allegation; even if the FIR is after 10 years",

While refusing to cancel a criminal case registered against a 26-year-old man from Bihar, charged with allegedly watching and uploading obscene videos of children on Facebook, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said, “These are offences against society and unpardonable.”

Though the petitioner, Shyam Praveen Singh, submitted that the complaint against him was registered only in 2025, five years after the alleged incident, Justice Nagaprasanna refused to accept the contention.

The judge said, “The said submission is said to be rejected as uploading of obscene videos of a child and keeping it there or even storing it in a phone is an offence under section 67B (of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000) albeit prima facie.”