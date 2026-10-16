‘Washing clothes not cruelty’: Bombay High Court quashes FIR against husband, relatives

The Bombay High Court recently quashed an FIR filed by a woman against her husband and his five relatives, observing that being asked to wash clothes and utensils, as alleged, would not amount to cruelty towards a married woman under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Abhay J Mantri was hearing a plea filed by the husband and his relatives seeking to quash the FIR alleging cruelty. “I do not find substance in the said allegation. Apart from that, even assuming that she was asked to wash clothes and utensils, such an act does not constitute the ingredients of Section 498-A (cruelty by a husband or his relatives toward a married woman) of the IPC and cannot be termed as cruelty within the meaning of Section 498-A of the IPC,” the October 1 order read.