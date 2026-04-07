‘Was continuously bullied by victim’: HC grants bail to 14-year-old

Noting that he had been subjected to constant bullying by the victim, the Gujarat High Court has granted bail to a minor who allegedly stabbed one of his older schoolmates, which led to his death at a school in Ahmedabad last year.

The child-in-conflict-with-law (CCL) was 14 years and 9 months old at the time of his arrest August 22, 2025, in connection with the offences punishable under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While granting him bail, the court took into consideration the probation officer’s report, which observed that the CCL had been “continuously” bullied by the 16-year-old victim.

Considering the instances of interactions between the two minors cited in the probation officer’s report, the court order noted: “The conversation, which took place between the present CCL and the deceased child, as reported by the probation officer, would show that since one month prior to the incident, the deceased child was putting the CCL under pressure to the extent that the deceased child had threatened the CCL to face the consequences, in case he complained to the teacher… The probation officer’s report suggests that since the day of such a threat, the CCL had been keeping a knife with him…”

Noting that the CCL was a “school going child”, the court order states, “The present CCL is ordered to be released on bail… on the applicant’s father executing a personal bond to the sum of Rs 10,000…”

The court order noted that the report of the probation officer had described the details of the circumstances under which the incident took place on August 19 last year, resulting in the death of the Class 10 student by alleged stab wounds the following day.

“…The probation officer, in his opinion, has noted that since the child is below the age of 16 years, he is required to be kept in an observation home, and he requires institutional counselling, and that the counselling process is in progress…”

The HC directed the probation officer to monitor the conduct of the CCL and submit a quarterly report before the Board or the Children’s Court until the completion of the trial.

Story continues below this ad

During the submissions in court, the advocate appearing for the CCL had stated that Section 15 of the JJ Act will not apply to the applicant in the present case. Under Section 15, the Juvenile Justice Board is empowered to make “preliminary assessment” for CCL in the age of 16 to 19 years, accused of heinous offences to ascertain if the CCL had the mental and physical capacity for the commission of such crime, following which, the Board is mandated to pass an order that the CCL—aged between 16 and 18 years—can be tried as an adult. The advocate appearing for the applicant in the case submitted that the “mental and physical capacity of the CCL below the age of 16 years would not be a matter for consideration.”

The advocate submitted that: “The circumstances (in case of CCL aged below 16) has to be brought on record by social investigation report and the past conduct of the child and the Board if it thinks it would have all the option to follow the provisions made under (Section 18 of the JJ Act)…”

The Section provides for orders emphasizing reformation over punishment, empowering the board to allow the child to go home after advise or admonition, counselling, impose community service in an organisation or institution, fine guardians or parents, or place the child on probation, or direct the child to be sent to a special home for a period not exceeding three years.

The court noted that the trial in the case could begin only at a later date, and as per the probation officer’s report, the deceased child was “continuously bullying the present CCL”.

Story continues below this ad

Considering the instances of interactions between the deceased child and the CCL, cited in the Probation Officer’s report, the court order noted, “The conversation, which took place between the present CCL and the deceased child, as reported by the probation officer, would show that since one month prior to the incident, the deceased child was putting the CCL under pressure to the extent that the deceased child had threatened the CCL to face the consequences, in case of complaining the teacher… The Probation Officer’s report suggests that since the day of such a threat, the CCL was keeping a knife with him. On the date of the incident, it was not that there was a direct quarrel between the CCL and the deceased child…”