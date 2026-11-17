A woman who married the same man twice, despite knowing of his relationship with another woman, later accused him of neglecting her and their children and transferring his properties to his other partner. The Calcutta High Court has now quashed a cruelty case against the 75-year-old man, observing that an extramarital relationship, by itself, does not constitute cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC.

Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta noted that the wife primarily accused the man of concealing his relationship with another woman and transferring properties in her favour, but did not specify any instances of physical or mental cruelty.

“An extramarital relationship, without more, does not constitute cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC (cruelty to wife by husband or his relatives)… In the present case, the allegations in the FIR are confined to the petitioner (husband)’s relationship with another woman and the transfer of properties to her. The allegations therefore do not bring the case within either limb of the explanation,” the court said on November 16.

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The court held that merely lodging a criminal case against any person without any particular allegation after 28 years of marriage does not amount to cruelty. “So, it indicates that whatever allegations made in the FIR appear to be vague and omnibus, only to harass the petitioner for her illegal purpose or intention,” it added.

The husband, meanwhile, stated that the woman against whom the accusations were raised was his former wife.

Married same man twice

The case arose from the man’s wife, who is also in her 70s, lodging a written complaint stating that in January 1983 they got married in Kolkata. However, in August 1987, she allegedly came to know that her husband had an extramarital affair with another woman. She further discovered that the two had a son.

She later filed a case to declare her marriage null and void in 1987. The trial court in 1988 allowed her prayer and declared that there was no marriage between them and that there had never been any husband-wife relationship between the two.

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Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta noted that there was no specific allegation in the FIR regarding physical and mental torture. Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta noted that there was no specific allegation in the FIR regarding physical and mental torture.

Later, she claimed that the man convinced her that he had changed and further promised that he would not pursue any other relationship. She then resumed living with him.

They had a son in 1990 and got married again in 1992 and had another child later. The woman claimed that after June 2014, when he executed a general power of attorney in favour of his wife, empowering her to sell/transfer half of his property, his behaviour changed abruptly.

Later, in 2018, the woman claimed to have found that he had settled down with the other woman. She allegedly implored him to return to her, but in vain.

She filed a case in 2018 for resuming conjugal relations but in 2019, she came to know that the man had transferred all his immovable properties, including agricultural land, in favour of that other woman and deprived her and their sons of enjoying his properties and cheated her over several years.

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‘Husband had married before’

The man was represented by Senior Advocate Sekhar Kumar Basu, who argued that he had a marriage before his present wife (petitioner) and that he had two sons who were born from the earlier marriage. He also mentioned that all of them were living peacefully but his present wife started pressuring him to transfer property. He added that the present wife has always been greedy, pressuring him in different ways.

He added that the man was innocent and never neglected her or their sons; rather, he had also transferred various properties in her name.

Opposing the plea, the woman’s counsel, advocate Debabrata Acharyya, submitted that the man had tortured and neglected her and their sons while concealing his alleged extramarital relationship.

‘Harassing husband’

The high court recorded that the marriage certificate available on record reveals that the date of the earlier marriage was 1978, long before the petitioner’s first marriage with the man. She remarried him in 1992, despite knowing about his relationship with the other woman.

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“Even with the knowledge of his previous marriage and relationship, the opposite party no. 2 (husband) married him a second time,” it noted.

The high court further noted that there was no specific allegation in the FIR regarding physical and mental torture, but in the sons’ statement disclosed that their father used to abuse and assault them from time to time.

The court noted that no specific details have been given concerning the mode and manner of either mental or physical torture by the husband. “In such a situation, a person cannot be allowed to face the trial,” it held.

Holding that the allegations did not disclose the ingredients of cruelty, the court said that allowing the criminal proceedings to continue would amount to an abuse of the process of law. It accordingly quashed the FIR and all related proceedings against the man.