Warranty denied over ‘scratches’, Samsung told to fix Z Flip 4 phone or pay Rs 1.1 lakh

The company argued that the phone’s handset was submitted with Samsung Care after over 11 months of purchase and that it was damaged due to the customer’s negligence. (AI-generated image)

A Punjab consumer commission has held Samsung India liable for deficiency in service and directed it to repair a Z Flip 4 smartphone within one month or refund its price of Rs 90,000 with interest, besides paying Rs 20,000 as compensation, after the company refused to honour the warranty over alleged scratches and physical damage.

A bench of president Kulwinder Singh Pannu and member Rachna Arora were hearing a complaint filed by Hrithik Kanotra, who sought a refund of Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh compensation for mental and physical harassment.

“Therefore, the present complaint of the complainant is Partly Allowed and the OP No. 1 and 2 are directed to repair the disputed mobile handset within one month from the date of receiving the certified copy of this order as the disputed mobile handset is well within the warranty period, failing which the OP No. 1 and 2 are directed to refund the actual price of the disputed mobile handset i.e. Rs 90,000/- along with interest @ 5% per annum from the date of filing of the present complaint till its actual realization,” the June 10 order read.